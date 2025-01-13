‘Jurassic World’ Live-Action TV Series: What To Expect

Jurassic World Rebirth is less than six months from release. Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla), written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), and produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley (the Jurassic World trilogy), it will be the seventh installment in the series, which has grossed over $6 billion worldwide.

Since Jurassic Park was released in 1993, the franchise has continued to evolve. Outside the films, we’ve seen video games, tie-in novels, and, more recently, the animated shows, Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory.

Now, with rumors of a live-action Jurassic World television series starting to circulate, let’s take a look at what we can expect from such a project should it ever come to fruition.

It Wouldn’t Be Set After Jurassic World Rebirth

Last year, Chaos Theory showrunner Scott Kreamer revealed that Universal Pictures said the show couldn’t go beyond the latest sequel, Jurassic World Dominion as they didn’t know where they were going next at the time (Camp Cretaceous had similar restraints with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom).

This suggests that the latest sequel will always be the cut-off point for a Jurassic television series, meaning it’s unlikely to ever take place in the future.

Independent Storylines

Television shows like Marvel are known for tying into their respective films to the point where many become required viewing before checking out the latest cinematic entry.

We can’t imagine Jurassic doing the same thing, largely because the franchise doesn’t churn out films on the same level as Marvel. Similarly to Star Wars, it would inevitably tie into the films in many ways, but overall, it would probably have independent storylines.

A Smaller Budget Than the Jurassic World Movies

Though we live in an era where television shows are given enormous budgets (The Last of Us, The Rings of Power, Stranger Things), it’s unlikely a Jurassic World television series would get the same budget as the Jurassic movies.

So it would be wise to expect the dinosaurs not to look quite as good as they do on the big screen. But with that said, the sequels’ dinosaurs don’t look half as good as they do in the original Jurassic Park anyway.

No Returning Jurassic Park/World Characters

It’s not unheard of for actors to make an appearance on the small-screen side of the franchise.

After all, while they were only small cameos (and he was de-aged in all of them), Mark Hamill reprised his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars‘ The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett. Still, it’s hard to imagine the likes of Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) and Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) showing up in a Jurassic World television series.

A Standard Eight-Episode Format

When it comes to modern-day shows, eight is the magic number. Star Wars, Marvel, Stranger Things, Wednesday, the list goes on and on. A Jurassic World television series would likely be no exception.

In fact, the less episodes, the better, as there’s nothing worse for a television show than “filler episodes”. We’d want each episode to be carefully crafted in the same way the 2019 Jurassic short film Battle at Big Rock was.

While there’s been no word from Universal Pictures about a live-action Jurassic World television series (at least not yet — they might be waiting until Rebirth is out), if you look at other major IPs like Marvel and Star Wars, which have been hugely successful on the small screen, and given the unwavering success of the Jurassic franchise, this feels inevitable.

When Can I Watch Jurassic World Rebirth?

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2, 2025.

The movie stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer). Additional cast members include Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Would you like to see a live-action Jurassic television series? Let us know in the comments below!