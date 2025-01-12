‘Jurassic World’ Live-Action TV Series Reportedly Heading for Peacock

With four sequels in development, it’s all systems go for the Jurassic World franchise. But now, there’s also a live-action television series reportedly in the works.

With the upcoming film, Jurassic World Rebirth (click here to find out what to expect from the first official trailer), scheduled for release on July 2, Season 3 of the Netflix animated series, Chaos Theory, in development, and release dates for the first-person action-adventure game, “Jurassic Park: Survival,” and the park management simulation video game sequel, “Jurassic World Evolution 3,” pending, there’s no better time to be a Jurassic fan.

While rumors of a live-action television Jurassic series being in the works is best taken with a pinch of salt as Universal Pictures hasn’t announced anything whatsoever, according to industry insider @MyTimeToShineH (via ComicBookMovie.com), a live-action Jurassic World television series is in development for Peacock (the scooper also claims that Netflix is developing a live-action Fast & Furious television series, another Universal IP).

Whether or not there’s any truth to the Jurassic project remains to be seen. Previously, we speculated that a live-action television series could follow the latest sequel, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), focusing on the seedy dinosaur black market with plenty of globe-trotting opportunities involved.

However, with Rebirth touted as the beginning of “a new Jurassic era,” it’s fair to say that ship has sailed. Still, the possibilities are endless.

So far, Jurassic has already proven itself in the streaming arena. While Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory are animated, they’ve been a huge hit with fans hungry for Jurassic content in addition to the film series.

The 2019 live-action short film, Battle at Big Rock, directed by Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World, Dominion), also serves as a successful teaser for a potential live-action series, whether that was the intention or not.

When Can I Watch Jurassic World Rebirth?

Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla) and written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2, 2025.

The movie stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer).

Additional cast members include Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Would you like to see a live-action Jurassic television series? Let us know in the comments below!