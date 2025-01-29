FIVE ‘Jurassic Park’ Projects Officially in Development, New Era Underway

With marketing for Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) ramping up ahead of its highly anticipated summer release, Jurassic Park news is coming in thick and fast. But it’s not all about the upcoming sequel. In fact, we now know that there are five sequels in development.

Jurassic World Rebirth is the seventh film in the blockbuster series, following Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and written by franchise veteran David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World), the film promises an “ingenious new direction” for the series and is billed as the start of “a new Jurassic era”.

Set five years after Dominion, Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson as covert operations expert Zora Bennett, who’s tasked with retrieving DNA from the three large dinosaurs, a mission that goes awry when her team encounters a shipwrecked family on a mysterious island.

But while it’s sure to be a box office hit, Rebirth isn’t the only Jurassic sequel in the works.

In December 2023, the first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA) was announced. A direct sequel to the 1993 film, it invites players back to Isla Nublar as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who must survive the island’s prehistoric inhabitants.

Watch the official cinematic trailer below:

In May 2024, another video game was announced: “Jurassic World Evolution 3”, the third entry in the hugely popular park management simulation series. Meanwhile, Season 3 of the hit Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) is also in development.

Now, yet another Jurassic sequel has come to light.

Per Jurassic Park YouTube channel Evolution Square (video below), an executive producer at NBCUniversal Media who oversees the development of various Universal projects has revealed that another Jurassic game is in the works on his LinkedIn profile:

The game is listed as “TBA” (to be announced) under the heading “Run and Manage Jurassic World/Park game franchises” on the expanded part of the “Experience” section on his profile. No other details can be found about the project other than it being Jurassic.

While the mysterious third Jurassic game has yet to be confirmed by Universal, the EP in question is already involved with “Jurassic Park: Survival”, and last year shed plenty of light on that project.

Whether or not this new game will tie in with Jurassic World Rebirth remains to be seen, although it’s likely that the third entry in the “Evolution” series will overlap with the events of the upcoming film in the same way “Jurassic World Evolution 2” did with Dominion.

Either way, here’s to hoping we’re finally getting the open-world Jurassic game we’ve always dreamed of. While “Jurassic Park: Survival” promises fans a “fully realized Isla Nublar”, it’s unlikely to be a fully open-world game, instead offering players parts of the island as they go.

In addition to the confirmed projects and this new gaming title, there are rumors of a live-action Jurassic World television series being in development.

When Are These New Jurassic Park Projects Coming Out?

There are no release dates for “Jurassic Park: Survival”, “Jurassic World Evolution 3”, or Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3.

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025. It stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).