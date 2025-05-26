‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Trilogy: What To Expect

The second trailer for the upcoming sequel Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), which dropped last week, teases an epic thrill ride in which a team of new characters find themselves on a third InGen island, where life definitely shouldn’t have found a way.

Scarlett Johansson’s Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert, leads a top-secret mission to retrieve life-changing genetic material from three colossal dinosaurs. But the expedition goes sideways when mutant creatures, including the Distortus Rex and Mutadons, begin to pick them off one by one.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), with a screenplay by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), Jurassic World Rebirth is the seventh film in the iconic long-running series, which has grossed over $6 billion worldwide so far.

While no sequels have been confirmed yet, the film is billed as the start of “a new Jurassic era.” And given the financial success of its predecessors, it’s more than reasonable to expect Rebirth to follow suit, which means that sequels would be inevitable.

The film will likely get two follow-ups, becoming the third trilogy in the franchise, following the Jurassic Park series and the Jurassic World series.

While there’s no sense of where the direction will go beyond Rebirth, future installments are likely to push the boundaries of science fiction even further, perhaps even experimenting with human-dino hybrids, a concept that has been talked about by fans for decades.

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey are also likely signed on for a three-picture deal, similar to Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the leads of the Jurassic World trilogy.

Jurassic World Rebirth — Coming Soon

Watch the second official trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth below:

Jurassic World Rebirth releases in theaters on July 2.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Would you like to see a new Jurassic trilogy? Let us know in the comments!