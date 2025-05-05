‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Just Proved That Human-Dino Hybrids Are Inevitable

There was a time when the terror of Jurassic Park came from a single escaped T-Rex. Now, thanks to the upcoming film Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), we’re so far from Isla Nublar, it feels like the franchise has fully embraced sci-fi horror—and there’s no going back.

The first official trailer for the upcoming sequel teased a nightmarish new “mutant dinosaur”, and now we know exactly what we’re looking at: the “Distortus Rex”. In a recent exclusive with Empire, director Gareth Edwards described the abomination as “kind of like if the T-Rex was designed by H.R. Giger, and then that whole thing had sex with a Rancor.”

While he compared the design to those creatures in a previous interview with Empire around the time the trailer dropped, his latest description speaks volumes about the jarring tonal shift the series has taken. “I’d like to buy the toy of it when it comes out,” Edwards added.

Then there are the “Mutadons”, also revealed in the new Empire exclusive—”a combination of a pterosaur and a Raptor,” as screenwriter David Koepp puts it.

With Jurassic World Rebirth shaping up to become a blend of many different things in itself, it’s becoming harder to ignore what this franchise has mutated into (pun very much intended). The original Jurassic Park (1993) was rooted in a grounded “what if?” premise about genetic resurrection. The new film, it seems, is a melting pot of unoriginality.

Even when the Jurassic World trilogy introduced the Indominus Rex and the Indoraptor, the idea of hybrid dinosaurs still hovered within the realm of speculative bioengineering. But Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s human cloning subplot may have opened the floodgates.

Now, with these latest monstrosities, it feels like the series is priming us for the next logical leap in the series: human-dinosaur hybrids. Long rumored, often ridiculed, and previously shelved ideas from early script drafts for Jurassic Park 4 (which, of course, became 2015’s Jurassic World) may no longer be off the table. We’ve seen what happens when the franchise lets go of its restraints—and Rebirth looks like it’s driving full speed into that abyss.

Whether fans embrace it or not, the Jurassic saga isn’t about pushing the boundaries of science anymore — it’s about pushing the boundaries of logic. And if the Distortus Rex and Mutadons are the new standard, then it’s fair to say that human-dino hybrids are inevitable.

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Out?

Jurassic World Rebirth releases in theaters on July 2. The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Watch the trailer below:

