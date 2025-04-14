‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: Mutant Dinosaur and Fire-Breathing T-Rex Revealed in Full Detail

It’s fair to say that the Jurassic Park series has well and truly “jumped the shark,” an idiom often used to describe a work of fiction that has exhausted itself to the point where it introduces outlandish ideas that feel unbelievable compared to where that story originated.

With Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) set to introduce the franchise’s first-ever “mutant” dinosaur, as revealed in the trailer that dropped earlier this year, fans are curious to see how the series will evolve, especially as the film is touted as the start of “a new Jurassic era.”

We already know a lot about the film, though. Universal Pictures might have been shy in revealing any dinosaurs up to the point of the trailer’s premiere a couple of months ago, but they’d already unveiled an absurdly lengthy synopsis that fleshes out the film’s plot.

Jurassic World Rebirth centers around Scarlett Johansson’s covert operations expert Zora Bennett, who leads a top-secret mission to a mysterious island where they must retrieve life-changing genetic material from three colossal dinosaurs, and where they come face to face with “a sinister, shocking discovery” that’s been kept hidden from the world for decades.

The trailer also reveals plenty, teasing none other than the mutant dinosaur (dubbed “D-Rex” by fans), which has been left to fend for itself inside InGen’s abandoned facility.

However, the monster is mostly concealed in the dark and bathed in an ominous red light. But director Gareth Edwards spilled the beans on the super-beast in an exclusive with Empire, explaining how the creature is an amalgamation of other Hollywood monsters — the Jurassic franchise’s very own T-Rex, the Xenomorph from Alien (1979) and the Rancor from Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983).

(He’s obviously thrown in a bit of Muto from his 2014 Godzilla remake in there, too).

But now, we finally have our first full look at the mutant dinosaur, thanks to a toy line reveal, which has become quite typical of the Jurassic Park franchise over the years (a Jurassic World Rebirth balloon, of all things, unveiled the film’s feathered raptor a few weeks ago).

A toy line known as Captivz, which features mini dinosaur collectibles, has reportedly revealed an image of the mutant dinosaur. While there’s no sign of the picture on the official website, the Jurassic Park fan channel BestInSlot has managed to screen-grab a side-profile of the creature (in toy form, that is, not from footage of the film):

And, just when you thought things couldn’t get any more outlandish for the Jurassic series, recently, Collider also confirmed that footage of the upcoming film shown at CinemaCon 2025 features a fire-breathing Tyrannosaurus Rex (yes, you read that right, and yes, we had to make sure it wasn’t a late April Fool’s Joke).

Well, we now have our full look at that creature, too — again, in toy-form.

Though first confirmed by Mattel a few months back, we had no idea that the “Devour Power T-Rex” appears to be modeled off the fire-breathing dino in question. As seen in a new video from Dino Collector at a toy fair, the T-Rex emits a bright red light–a substitute for fire, no doubt–from inside its jaws:

Exactly how all of this will work on the big screen remains to be seen, but it looks like the filmmakers are going all out with the next Jurassic World installment.

Jumping the shark? More like the Megalodon…

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Out?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2.

It stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Do you think the Jurassic franchise is going too far with mutant dinosaurs? Let us know in the comments down below!