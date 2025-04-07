‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Gets Second Trailer, Reveals “Fire-Breathing” T-Rex

The second trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) has finally arrived.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), the upcoming sequel, which follows Jurassic World Dominion (2022), will see Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) superstar Scarlett Johansson come face to face with InGen’s prehistoric dinosaurs at an abandoned facility on a remote jungle island in South America.

This time, however, the film’s human protagonists must retrieve life-changing genetic material from three colossal dinosaurs “across land, sea, and air.” But it won’t be easy, as a “sinister, shocking discovery” awaits covert ops expert Zora Bennett (Johansson) and her team. Among the island’s secrets are mutant dinosaurs, as revealed in the initial trailer.

More recently, per an exclusive with Collider, Universal Pictures unveiled footage of the film at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas (yet to be officially released online), which, according to the article, featured a “fire-breathing” T-Rex (this was no April Fool’s Joke).

Whether this is the mutant dinosaur from the trailer (which Gareth Edwards has confirmed is a T-Rex), remains to be seen. Either way, Jurassic is heading in a bizarre direction, which is saying something when we’ve already had dinosaur hybrids, and human clones.

Now, a new TV trailer for the film has arrived, following the first official trailer from two months ago and the Super Bowl version (dubbed “The Big Game Spot”).

There’s not a lot of new footage in the TV trailer, however, it does feel slightly more refined than the first trailer, which was heavily criticized by fans for being too light-hearted and with too much focus on humor over suspense, as well as being quite clichéd and derivate.

Watch it below:

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Arriving in Theaters?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2.

It stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

What do you think about this new trailer? Let us know in the comments down below!