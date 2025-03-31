‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Unveils Terrifying New Mutant T-Rex in Action

If you can suddenly see ominous ripples appearing in your drink, you know exactly what it is: Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) is getting closer by the day.

The seventh film in the iconic series that began with Steven Spielberg’s game-changing blockbuster Jurassic Park (1993), is billed as the start of “a new Jurassic era.” While the trailer re-treads familiar territory–clichéd characters trapped on a mysterious jungle island–there is a stand-out moment that left some fans stunned, and others scratching their heads.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), with a screenplay by Jurassic veteran David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), Jurassic World Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson (the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow) as Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert tasked with leading a top-secret mission to an abandoned InGen facility where her team must retrieve life-changing genetic material from three colossal dinosaurs across land, sea, and air.

The catch? Well, dinosaurs eat people. Oh, and there are mutant ones on the island, too. Check out the trailer below, and watch out for the franchise’s first-ever mutant dinosaur:

We don’t know a great deal about this new mutant dinosaur, other than the fact that it’s a failed InGen experiment whose design is inspired by two very iconic Hollywood monsters.

“These are the dinosaurs that didn’t work,” producer Frank Marshall says about the new island, which is home to an abandoned InGen facility. “There’s some mutations in there. They’re all based on real dinosaur research, but they look a little different.”

“When you make a creature, you get a big, massive pot and you pour in your favorite monsters from other films and books,” director Gareth Edwards says of the creature. “Some Rancor went in there, some H.R. Giger went in there, a little T-Rex went in there.”

Now, Universal Pictures has given us a closer look at the mutant dinosaur.

Similarly to the scene revealed in the trailer, a new interactive poster shows a scientist in a hazmat suit pinned up against a glass barrier while the gargantuan beasts grabs hold of them with its huge claws from behind, the entire scene bathed in a blood-red emergency light.

The interactive standee has appeared at CinemaCon 2025, where fans can have their pictures taken. Check out the new poster below from X (Twitter), courtesy of Discussing Film:

The new interactive standee is expected to start appearing in theaters soon, as Jurassic World Rebirth gears up for its summer release on July 2.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

What do you think about this mutant dinosaur? Let us know in the comments down below!