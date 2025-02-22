‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Brings Back “Talking Raptor” From ‘Jurassic Park III’

It’s fair to say that the original Jurassic Park (1993) is the only film in the franchise that features genuinely terrifying dinosaurs. Intelligent, human-sized Velociraptors, a Dilophosaurus that spits blinding and paralyzing venom, and a Tyrannosaurus Rex that shreds vehicles with kids trapped inside; it’s enough to give the parents nightmares.

From its thought-provoking commentary on the morals of tampering with genetic engineering and its suspense-driven horror, Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi masterpiece is a thrill ride from start to finish. Its sequels, however, take their dinosaurs far less seriously.

Most fans have probably convinced themselves that this ongoing issue first arose with Jurassic Park III (2001), which features a dream sequence with a talking Velociraptor. But the truth is that the franchise stopped caring during The Lost World: Jurassic Park‘s divisive third act, in which a frantic T-Rex runs amok in the streets of San Diego, with the dinosaur being used for a number of completely random fourth-wall breaking jokes.

The Jurassic World trilogy was no better. The first film sees Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) leading a pack of raptors into the jungle with his motorcycle. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s dino-hybrid, the Indoraptor, actually smiles at the camera during one scene. And the latest film, Jurassic World Dominion, depicts two towering apex predators, Tyrannosaurus Rex and Therizinosaurus, as friendly neighborhood dinosaurs.

But Jurassic Park III is the biggest sinner. Despite the fact that the “talking raptor” scene is a dream sequence, this is a problem in itself in that it’s so out of place in the Jurassic series.

Still, the 2001 sequel should, at the very least be applauded for trying to make the Velociraptors more “paleo-accurate” than their predecessors in Jurassic Park and The Lost World. Despite still being far too big compared to their real-life counterparts (let’s not get into that), the threequel’s raptors sport feather-like frills atop their heads.

Despite being the most hated film in the franchise, Jurassic World Dominion also commits to giving many of its dinosaurs some prehistoric plumage. But it’s the third film that has long since won some fans over in this regard. While it’s also considered one of the worst entries in the series, fans have always commended the filmmakers for these raptor designs.

Throughout the Jurassic films, the raptor designs have changed, sometimes marginally, often times a drastic departure from the greyish-brown ones in the 1993 classic. In The Lost World, they boast tiger-striped designs; in Jurassic Park III, they’re much bigger and have feathers on their heads; and in the Jurassic World trilogy, we get a variation of designs, from Blue (who’s actually blue) to the likes of the Atrociraptors and the Pyroraptor.

Now, the upcoming sequel, Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), the seventh film in the series, has revealed the design for its Velociraptors. Revealed in leaked images from merchandise for the film (no, for once it isn’t action figures, which often spoil the Jurassic films before their release — it’s balloons), fans will be surprised to learn that it appears to be the “feather-top” Jurassic Park III design.

The reveals, which also feature the Tyrannosaurus Rex and the Spinosaurus, were found on LA Balloons and were shared by the user Chris Pugh (@ChrisLikesDinos) on X (Twitter):

New look at the T. rex and Spinosaurus in Jurassic World Rebirth, via official party balloons from Anagram!

While the official trailer for the film already reveals plenty of dinosaurs, including the Tyrannosaurus Rex and the Spinosaurus, it keeps its Velociraptor hidden, showing only its clawed feet in an unapologetic call-back to the kitchen scene in the original film.

The only other raptor that appears in the trailer is a two-headed mutation in a tank in an abandoned laboratory. This led fans to speculate that Rebirth‘s living raptor could also have two heads. While this new reveal has just the one, there’s every chance the film will feature a two-headed raptor, especially considering the plot revolves around a giant mutant T-Rex.

Who knows — with Jurassic now introducing mutant dinosaurs, we may actually get a talking raptor. Watch the trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth below:

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

