‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ May Be the Last Film to Feature Dinosaurs

Jurassic World Rebirth, one of four upcoming Jurassic sequels, could be the last time dinosaurs appear in the long-running film series.

The Jurassic Park franchise has captivated audiences for three decades, evolving from the groundbreaking 1993 film into a global phenomenon. With Jurassic World reigniting the series in 2015, the films have continued to explore humanity’s fascination—and hubris—with prehistoric creatures. Dinosaurs have always been the central focus of these stories, but could the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth mark the end of their reign in the franchise?

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Jurassic World Rebirth, the next chapter in a series that has consistently raised the stakes. However, the official synopsis for the film, along with a few other clues from other corners of the franchise, might suggest that it could be the final Jurassic film to feature dinosaurs.

If true, the franchise may be heading into bold new territory, and its connection to the prehistoric past could evolve in surprising ways.

Are Dinosaurs Nearing Their End in the Jurassic Series?

The synopsis for Jurassic World Rebirth teases a grim reality for dinosaurs in the film’s timeline.

Despite the fact that dinosaurs were shown to be flourishing around the world in the latest sequel, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), we now know that, in the new film, “the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs,” hinting that the creatures brought back to life in Jurassic Park may be on the verge of extinction once again. But does this mean that Jurassic World Rebirth will serve as a farewell to the franchise’s iconic stars?

While dinosaurs have defined the series, the Jurassic Universe has already introduced other prehistoric creatures in its animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The show, which is considered canon, features a saber-toothed tiger, which has sparked excitement about the possibility of expanding beyond dinosaurs in live-action.

Could Jurassic World Rebirth pave the way for the introduction of creatures like the saber-tooth and the woolly mammoth? After decades of focusing on dinosaurs, the franchise may need to finally broaden its scope.

The concept of Jurassic World Rebirth featuring the extinction of dinosaurs aligns with the franchise’s recurring theme of humanity’s inability to control nature. From the moment Dr. Ian Malcolm warned, “Life finds a way,” the series has grappled with the consequences of playing god. Now, with the planet proving “inhospitable” to dinosaurs, Rebirth could explore how humanity copes with the second extinction of creatures it once sought to control.

At the same time, the move away from dinosaurs could breathe new life into the franchise. While the T. rex and Velociraptors have become cinematic icons, the introduction of other prehistoric creatures could offer fresh storytelling opportunities. Seeing animals like the saber-toothed tiger or the giant ground sloth in live action could expand the world of Jurassic while maintaining its commitment to showcasing prehistoric life.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to release in 2025. There are whispers that it’s the start of a new trilogy, but either way, the synopsis suggests a major shift is coming. If this is the end of the road for the dinosaurs, it could also mark the beginning of a bold new era for the Jurassic.

When Can I Watch Jurassic World Rebirth?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

