‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Confirmed as “Horror” by Director

The Jurassic Park franchise is no stranger to horror. While the films are aimed just as much at those “smaller versions of adults,” the first two entries in the series, Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), are essentially PG-rated horror movies.

But it’s no mystery that the gore—even the more suggested violence, which the 1993 film relies heavily upon—has gotten diluted. Jurassic World certainly has some surprisingly bloody moments, but by the time we get to the latest sequel, Jurassic World Dominion, the films feel even tamer than the Netflix animated shows Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory.

However, the upcoming film, Jurassic World Rebirth, which is helmed by Monsters (2010) and Godzilla (2014) director Gareth Edwards, is set to go go back to the franchise’s grass roots. While the original Jurassic Park takes a less-is-more approach with the blood and guts, there’s no denying that it’s still among the most horror-esque entries in the franchise.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Empire Magazine, Edwards talks about how Rebirth “goes back” to what he “loved about the original,” saying that it has “an embarrassment of riches of different set-piece-type scenarios and tense, fun action moments.”

“There were a lot of opportunities as a filmmaker to have a lot of fun and try and play games with the audience,” he adds, likely placing some emphasis on how viewers will be left guessing what the “sinister, shocking revelation” that’s mentioned in the synopsis will be.

During his interview, the director also describes Rebirth as an “action horror” compared to his previous monster disaster reb0o0t, Godzilla. “There’s something kind of mythical about dinosaurs, yet real, you know?” he says. “The fact that they really did exist means you can’t dismiss them as a threat. When other films try to scare you, you can fob them off and say, ‘Well, there’s no such thing as monsters.’ But there’s something very primal about dinosaurs, because we’re mammals with millions of years of embedded instinct that tells us some giant creature at some point is going to chase us and try and kill us. So it feels instantly relatable.”

Jurassic World Rebirth follows Scarlett Johansson’s skilled covert operations specialist Zora Bennett, whose specialist team is tasked with acquiring genetic material from the world’s three biggest dinosaurs–said to hold the key to life-changing benefits for mankind–on a mysterious island where a shocking and disturbing revelation awaits.

The rating for the film is yet to be announced, but it’s likely to follow all its predecessors and get a PG-13 rating. Still, with Edwards drawing plenty of inspiration from Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film, he may have “found a way” to terrify audiences without painting the screen red. So here’s to hoping he’ll make us all terrified of large kitchens again.

When Can I Watch Jurassic World Rebirth?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

Check out the film’s new logo below, per the official Jurassic World X (Twitter) account:

Jurassic World Rebirth. In theaters July 2025.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

