‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Will “Play Games With the Audience”

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) is just eight months from theatrical release. Following Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022), the film will be the seventh installment in the multi-billion-dollar franchise that began with Steven Spielberg’s epic sci-fi thriller masterpiece.

Now, while fans eagerly await the first official trailer–which will likely drop any day now that the film has wrapped–a brand-new exclusive interview between Empire Magazine and Rebirth director Gareth Edwards includes some intriguing details about the upcoming film. Not only does he explain how the original 1993 film has inspired the new sequel, while also sharing some character information about Scarlett Johansson’s skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, he also revealed that the film will “play games with the audiences.”

“It goes back to what I loved about the original,” Edwards says, “with an embarrassment of riches of different set-piece-type scenarios and tense, fun action moments. There were a lot of opportunities as a filmmaker to have a lot of fun and try and play games with the audience.” Exactly what the Godzilla (2014) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) means by this is unclear, but between these comments and the “sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades”, per the official synopsis from Universal Pictures, it’s reasonable to assume that fans are in for some major twists and turns.

When Can I Watch Jurassic World Rebirth?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

Check out the film’s new logo below, per the official Jurassic World X (Twitter) account:

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Are you suddenly more excited about Jurassic World Rebirth like we are? Let us know in the comments down below!