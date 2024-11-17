How ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Connects to 1993 Film Explained by Director

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) will arrive in theaters next summer, and if the last six films in the series are anything to go by (which collectively grossed over $6B worldwide), the seventh installment is likely to be a “roaring” success that will also cross the $1B mark.

With just eight months until its release, marketing is being ramped up. And now, in an exclusive interview with Empire, director Gareth Edwards (who helmed 2014’s Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) spilled some beans on what we can expect, revealing specifically how it draws inspiration from the original 1993 blockbuster, Jurassic Park.

“It goes back to what I loved about the original,” Edwards says of Jurassic World Rebirth in Empire’s latest Andor Season 2 issue, “with an embarrassment of riches of different set-piece-type scenarios and tense, fun action moments. There were a lot of opportunities as a filmmaker to have a lot of fun and try and play games with the audience.”

Having directed 2014’s Godzilla remake and the anthology film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Edwards is certainly no stranger to blockbuster franchises. Earlier this year, after it was announced that the Monsters (2010) director would be helming the new Jurassic movie, he told Collider he was about to take a break after directing The Creator and start on his next project when he got the call. “This [Rebirth] is the only movie that would make me drop everything like a stone and dive right in,” he said. I love Jurassic Park. I think the first movie is a cinematic masterpiece… so this opportunity is like a dream to me. And to work with Frank Marshall and Universal and David Koepp, who’s writing the script, I think they’re all legends. So I’m just very excited.”

Edwards also cited Steven Spielberg, the director of the first two films in the Jurassic series, as “the reason [he] ever wanted to be a film director.”

Combined with the star power that is Scarlett Johansson (the Marvel Cinematic Universe), who has also admitted in several interviews this year that she’s a huge Jurassic Park nerd, it’s fair to say we’re in safe hands. Exactly how Jurassic World Rebirth will tie into the original 1993 classic from a narrative perspective remains to be seen, but audiences are likely in for some dino-sized Easter eggs.

It will also be huge fun to see the upcoming sequel offer some different set-pieces, which we’re assuming are all the mysterious ancient ruins that have been cropping up all over X (formerly Twitter) over the past several months.

In the new film, Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, who’s sent on “a top-secret mission to secure genetical material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs” from an unspecified island where “a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades” awaits, per the official synopsis from Universal.

During his interview with Empire, Edwards also revealed some intriguing details about Zora, saying, “She’s looking for meaning in her life after leaving the military, and this opportunity comes along where [after it] basically she’d never have to work again. But through that journey, she starts to question the ethical rights and wrongs of what they’re doing.”

The exclusive also includes a brand-new still of the character, which shows her holding a rifle in the long grass (not a good idea in this franchise).

Jurassic World Rebirth follows follows Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022), taking place five years after the latest film.

When Can I Watch Jurassic World Rebirth?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

Check out the film’s new logo below, per the official Jurassic World X (Twitter) account:

Jurassic World Rebirth. In theaters July 2025.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

