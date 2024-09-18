‘Jurassic Park’ Prequel Likely To Be R-Rated Will Be Series’ Answer to ‘Alien: Romulus’

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) might be the beginning of a “new Jurassic era,” but the seventh film is unlikely to offer anything particularly fresh and original for audiences, despite promising an “ingenious new direction” for the the long-running franchise.

In fact, many fans seem more excited about the first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival,” for which anticipation is probably higher now that Universal has revealed the synopsis for Jurassic World Rebirth, which hardly set the fanbase ablaze.

Contrived, convoluted, bloated, and generally uninspiring, the blurb hardly encouraged us to “hold onto our butts” in excitement. The only remotely intriguing element is the part about a “sinister, shocking discovery that’s been kept hidden from the world for decades.”

Thankfully, “Jurassic Park: Survival” sounds much more enticing. Per the official website, the game is set “the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park,” offering “an original adventure 65 million years in the making” with a “never-before-told story.”

Watch the cinematic trailer below, per Jurassic World YouTube:

What’s the New Jurassic Park Sequel About?

You’ll play as Dr. Maya Joshi, an InGen scientist who’s trapped in Jurassic Park and must rely on her ingenuity, stealth, and all the resources at her disposal to survive “a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats.”

Among those threats are several dinosaurs from the 1993 film such as T-Rex, Velociraptor, and Dilophosaurus, which each have “their own distinct and adaptive behaviors.” And this is why “Survival” is already being compared with the video game “Alien: Isolation” (2014).

Developed by Creative Assembly, “Alien: Isolation” is a nerve-shredding first-person sci-fi horror that forms part of the iconic Alien franchise. As Amanda Ripley, you must rely on stealth and available resources to survive a Xenomorph aboard a ravaged space station.

The terrifying titular antagonist has its own AI (artificial intelligence) that grants it reactive/adaptive behaviors, meaning it can learn from yours — a bit like a Velociraptor (“they never attack the same place twice” on an electrified fence because “they remember”).

Is Jurassic Getting the R-Rated Treatment?

While fans are eager for the upcoming game to be the series’ answer to “Alien: Isolation,” it’s already taken a few pointers — hardly surprising considering the Alien game sold millions of copies and is adored by fans. But “Survival” is also comparable with another Alien sequel.

This year’s Alien: Romulus is the ninth theatrical entry in the long-running franchise that started with Ridley Scott’s original 1979 film, Alien. Despite being met with mixed reviews from fans and critics, it has grossed $331.2 million worldwide (against its $80 million).

Directed by Fede Álvarez (2013’s Evil Dead), Romulus is among the goriest entries in the series. While “Jurassic Park: Survival” is said to have “intense science fiction terror,” it’s unlikely to be anywhere near as violent as Romulus, or even “Isolation” for that matter.

However, like Romulus (and “Alien: Isolation”), the Jurassic game takes place between the first two films within its series. Romulus is set between Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), and “Survival” is set between Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997).

Whether or not “Jurassic Park: Survival” will be as heavy on the violence as either of the two Alien entries, though, remains to be seen — although the official website states that, while the rating is pending, it “may contain content inappropriate for children” with “death and violence from dinosaurs against humans and against other dinosaurs.”

When Can I Play “Jurassic Park: Survival”?

“Jurassic Park: Survival” will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There’s no release date for the game. Visit the official website for more information.

Jurassic World Rebirth is being directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) with a screenplay written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park). Steven Spielberg also returns as executive producer.

It stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

None of the actors from the previous films, such as Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), are expected to return.

The film will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

Are you excited about “Jurassic Park: Survival”? Are you hoping for something similar to “Alien: Isolation”? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!