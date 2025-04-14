Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) might be the talk of the town within the Jurassic fanbase right now, but there’s another exciting Jurassic installment in development: the first-person, action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA).

The game is set 24 hours after the events of Jurassic Park (1993), so it takes place before all the sequels: The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

“Survival” follows InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who has failed to evacuate Isla Nublar following Jurassic Park’s dinosaur breakout, as seen in the film. So she’ll have to use her wit, ingenuity, and all the resources available to outlast the island’s prehistoric inhabitants.

So far, fans have been treated to the cinematic trailer, which premiered back in December 2023 and an exclusive reveal with IGN. Initially, there were fears the game had been canceled, largely due to a long period of silence from the developers, but recently, the game’s official social media accounts confirmed that the project is absolutely moving ahead.

Unfortunately, no original characters from the 1993 film, such as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm, are expected to make an appearance in the game (although it’s possible we’ll discover the remains of very unlucky ones like Dennis Nedry, out in the jungle).

However, as “Survival” takes place the day after the events depicted in the 1993 film, this means that we will see several familiar dinosaurs. While there will likely be far more species than those revealed in the trailer, here are all the dinosaurs confirmed to be returning.

“Jurassic Park: Survival” Dinosaurs

Gallimimus Will Be Flocking Our Way (Again)

In the 1993 film, the herd of Gallimimus is first seen when paleontologist Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and siblings Lex Murphy (Ariana Richards) and Tim Murphy (Joe Mazzello) are walking through a clearing in the morning while trying to make their way back to the Visitor Center after the T-Rex breakout the night before.

“They’re, uh, they’re… flocking this way,” a nervous Tim warns Alan and Lex. Seconds later, the three suddenly find themselves surrounded by the stampeding animals. After taking refuge behind a fallen tree trunk, they watch in horror as the Tyrannosaurus Rex — fresh out of its paddock — bursts from a treeline and takes down one of the unsuspecting dinosaurs.

In the “Jurassic Park: Survival” trailer, the herd of Gallimimus returns (minus one, of course), seen tearing along the road outside the T-Rex paddock, some of the animals leaping over the abandoned jungle explorer while one stomps on Alan’s fedora hat. These dinosaurs might be herbivores, but they’ll still likely pose a big threat to Dr. Maya Joshi in the game.

Brachiosaurus Will Welcome Guests Back to Jurassic Park

For reasons unknown, Brachiosaurus isn’t revealed in the “Jurassic Park: Survival” trailer. Even though we know that there’s an entire herd of them on Isla Nublar — as shown at the start of the film and during the scene in which Alan, Lex, and Tim hide at the top of a tall tree — they’re yet to be confirmed by the game. But that doesn’t mean they won’t appear.

The odds are that these dinosaurs have been left out of the trailer so that it can focus on the horror aspect of the game: in other words, the island’s predators. Of course, the Gallimimus isn’t a carnivore, either, but the shot of them stampeding past the T-Rex paddock is still eerie. That said, while gigantic, we don’t think Brachiosaurs can be scary if they tried.

It would be weird for Brachiosaurus not to show up in the game, though, especially seeing as players can explore “a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats,” as stated on the official website. The same applies to the Parasaurolophus, which can be spotted at the lake during the Brachiosaur scene in the film.

Dilophosaurus Will Spit in the Face of Anyone Trying To Escape

It wouldn’t be a true Jurassic game without Dilophosaurus. The deadly prehistoric predator doesn’t get anywhere near as much screentime as Velociraptor or Tyrannosaurus Rex in the 1993 film, but what it lacks in screentime, it makes up for with its terrifying appearance and brutal takedown of disgruntled InGen computer engineer Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight).

When poised to attack, Dilophosaurus erects beautiful but intimidating frills before spitting blinding venom at its prey, which can cause excruciating pain and paralysis. This is exactly what happens to Nedry when he’s trying to escape Isla Nublar/Jurassic Park with the 15 dinosaur embryos concealed in the Barbasol shaving cream can. Iconic? Yes. Stupid? Yes.

In the “Jurassic Park: Survival” trailer, the “Spitter”, as it’s so often dubbed, can be seen stalking Dr. Maya Joshi through the dark kitchen in the Visitor Center restaurant before reappearing in the jungle, where it tries to hit her with its venom. Fortunately, it misses, but we doubt this is the only encounter Maya will have with this nightmarish carnivore.

Velociraptors Definitely Know How To Open Doors (And Freezers)

There are only three Velociraptors in Jurassic Park, all of which are killed by the time the credits roll. After escaping the Raptor Pit outside the Control Room, the raptors make a beeline for the nearest treeline. But when chief security engineer Ray Arnold (Samuel L Jackson) heads out to the nearby maintenance shed to restore power, at least one follows.

Later, after manually restoring power to the park’s electrified fences, a horrified Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) discovers Ray’s bloodied severed arm before being attacked by the red-clawed culprit. Meanwhile, just a stone’s throw away in the jungle outside, park warden Robert Muldoon (Bob Peck) is outsmarted by the other two raptors, one of which takes him down.

Two of the raptors then follow Lex and Tim through the kitchen, where one winds up locked inside the freezer by the kids. The other two raptors are later killed by the T-Rex (the hero of the hour) in the Visitor Center museum. However, “Jurassic Park: Survival” has somehow let the last surviving raptor out of the freezer, as shown in the trailer. Not only that, but a screenshot for the game also reveals another set of three raptors on Nublar.

Whether or not this is part of a flashback remains to be seen, but even with one, Joshi has her work cut out.

The Fate of the Sick Triceratops Will Be Revealed

Another herbivorous dinosaur that’s nowhere to be seen in the “Survival” trailer is the sick Triceratops from the film, who appears during the second act when Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Donald Gennaro (Martin Ferrero), Lex, and Tim abandon their jungle explorers to investigate strange noises coming from a nearby field.

Like Brachiosaurus and Parasaurolophus, the “Trike” will most likely appear in the game despite not being shown in the cinematic trailer. What’s particularly interesting about this dinosaur, though, is whether or not Dr. Maya Joshi will find it in the same state it was presumably left in by park veterinarian Dr. Gerry Harding (Gerald Molen) in the film.

Or, perhaps some of the island’s carnivorous inhabitants — possibly Procompsognathus (AKA, Compys) — have already taken full advantage of the animal by the time the game begins. Here’s to hoping we’ll meet the Triceratops again for some sort of side quest. Or, maybe the animal will come to our aid in the same way the T-Rex does at the end of the film.

What They Got in There, King Kong? Nope, It’s a T-Rex

The franchise’s original Tyrannosaurus Rex — now affectionately known by fans as “Rexy”– is back for “Jurassic Park: Survival”. Rexy has made several appearances since her 1993 cinematic debut, making a triumphant return in Jurassic World, and again in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion.

She also appears in the Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022) and the follow-up series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024). But “Jurassic Park: Survival” isn’t her first Jurassic video game — she’s also one of the main antagonists in “Jurassic Park: The Game” (2011), which takes place during the events of the first film.

Rexy appears at the end of the “Jurassic Park: Survival” trailer, where Joshi encounters the dinosaur at the iconic Jurassic Park gates before lighting a flare (Rexy’s favorite). The fan-favorite dinosaur can also be seen again in the gameplay footage that follows, in which she tries to reach Joshi as she hides inside a cage (how the tables have turned).

It remains to be seen what other dinosaurs will appear in the game, as there are many species hinted at in the film and on the official Isla Nublar/Jurassic Park map.

There’s no release date for “Jurassic Park: Survival”. For more about the game, check out our full guide. Or, for our full breakdown of the trailer, click here.

“Jurassic Park: Survival” Trailer and Synopsis

Check out the trailer for the game from Jurassic World YouTube:

“Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making,” the official synopsis reads.

“Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.”

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Out?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2.

It stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

What other dinosaurs are you hoping to see in “Jurassic Park: Survival”? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts in the comments down below!