New ‘Jurassic Park’ Experience May Feature Underground Tunnels Like Disney World

It’s no stretch to say that Jurassic Park is like Disney World but with dinosaurs. The theme park resort might be fictitious, but not only does it cover several acres of tropical land in a remote part of the world like the Florida theme park, the 2015 film Jurassic World is heavily modeled off the Happiest Place on Earth.

In fact, the film led to a major expansion of the existing Jurassic Park attraction at Disney’s rival theme park resort, Universal Studios. Even InGen CEO John Hammond himself (Richard Attenborough) is a Walt Disney-like figure.

Now, an upcoming Jurassic theme park experience will bring Jurassic Park even closer to Walt Disney World Resort by allowing fans to experience the iconic dinosaur-inhabited theme park like never before-underground.

The upcoming first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” will allow players to explore “a fully realized Isla Nublar” that includes iconic locations from the park gates to the Visitor Center, as well as never-before-seen areas from Michael Crichton’s original 1990 best-seller that have so far only been teased in the film series.

If the developers are drawing inspiration from the source material, then these locations may include the interconnecting Maintenance Tunnels that run underground beneath Jurassic Park, similar to the real-life “Utilidor system” that runs beneath Disney World in Orlando, Florida, which allow Cast Members and other employees to move about the resort easily.

In Jurassic Park, however, they were designed for access, maintenance, and other logistical purposes. But by the time we arrive at “Jurassic Park: Survival”, which takes place 24 hours after the events of the film, they’ll probably be teeming with terrifying prehistoric predators.

While these underground tunnels are only properly utilized in Crichton’s novel (although they also appear in the 2018 sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and the Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous), they add an entirely new layer to the Isla Nublar theme park resort–quite literally.

While “Jurassic Park: Survival” isn’t described as an “open-world” game, that doesn’t mean we won’t be fully immersed into the world of Isla Nublar. The cinematic parts of the trailer that premiered last December don’t reveal all that much in terms of locations beyond the obvious ones, but the gameplay footage at the end does tease a dock and a tunneled area that may be part of the underground system.

However, earlier this year, Universal and Saber shared exclusively with IGN an internal Q&A conducted with Universal Products & Experiences, during which the developers confirmed that players can expect brand-new locations as well as those they’re already familiar with. Screenshots from the game also showed a rain-battered bunker, which may be an access point to these tunnels.

“We have been working with all our stakeholders on what the island would have looked like after the events of the film,” Universal Products & Experiences executive producer John Melchior said.

“This includes areas we all love like the Visitor’s Center and the T-Rex paddock. But also, what we didn’t see, things that were not part of the tour or got cut off by the storm. Those on the island were supposed to be there overnight, so what does that mean? What would they have seen and where would they have stayed if everything went according to plan? That is where we are starting. One thing is certain – the island is as much a part of the story as the characters and dinosaurs.”

Watch the official trailer for “Jurassic Park: Survival” below:

Here’s the synopsis, per the official website:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

The game is expected to be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime in 2025.

What are you hoping to see in “Jurassic Park: Survival”? Let us know in the comments!