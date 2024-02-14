Ewan McGregor Joins Next “Jurassic” Film Alongside Anne Hathaway and Oscar Isaac

Deadline has reported that Star Wars legend Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) is the latest A-list actor to join the mysterious Flowervale Street film from director David Robert Mitchell, who’s currently best known for the supernatural indie slasher It Follows (2015).

McGregor, 52, joins fellow Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) star Anne Hathaway in a project that, aside from its growing cast, continues to be shrouded in mystery. However, we know that it features dinosaurs and takes place in the ’80s (you had us at “dinosaurs”).

According to an article shared by Cinemaholic last August (although no sources are cited) that features two images from the film, Flowervale Street is described as “A Quiet Place mystery/thriller with dinosaurs” in which Hathaway plays “a mother looking for her 15 and 12-year old children”. It’s unknown what roles McGregor and Isaac will be playing.

Cinemaholic also reported in January that the film is shooting in London and Atlanta.

Given Mitchell’s track record (It Follows, Under the Silver Lake) and his upcoming sequel They Follow (TBA), the oddly titled “Jurassic” flick is unlikely to resemble the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World movies, which are family-friendly sci-fi action thrillers.

That said, Flowervale Street is currently in development at Warner Bros. and is being produced by JJ Abrams’ company Bad Robot, which has given us some monstrous flicks over the years, including Super 8 (2008), Cloverfield (2008), and 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016).

The film is also being shot in IMAX, so it may have more in common with the Jurassic films than it does with the likes of Mitchell’s previous works.

There’s no release date for Flowervale Street.

