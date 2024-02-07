Home » Movies & TV

Beloved ‘Stranger Things’ Star Finally Returns in Trailer for Upcoming Prequel

Eddie Munson in 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Credit: Netflix

Stranger Things (2016) fans were devastated when Season 4 killed off Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the season finale “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback.” But as a result, Quinn shot to stardom and became one of the most beloved characters in the Netflix series, despite having only enjoyed a short stint as the metalhead Dungeons and Dragons player.

While there’s very little chance of seeing Quinn reprise his role as Eddie in Season 5, which started production a few weeks ago, the character returned last year in the prequel-style novel Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus (2023). Recent BTS photos also suggest he’ll have some sort of presence in the final season despite being unequivocally dead.

Eddie Munson in 'Stranger Things'
Credit: Netflix

Fortunately, the actor has returned in another prequel, which also takes place in a science-fiction horror universe. Check out the official trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) below, which stars Joseph Quinn and Marvel actress Lupita Nyong’o:

A Quiet Place: Day One takes place before the two previous films, A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2021), which both star real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as parents who are desperately trying to survive with their children in a post-apocalyptic world where the slightest sound attracts carnivorous alien creatures from the wilderness.

This time, Krasinski hands over directorial duties to Michael Sarnoski but remains onboard as a writer and producer. The upcoming prequel also acts as a spinoff that will likely lead to future sequels. A Quiet Place Part III (TBA) is also in development.

Joseph Quinn in the 'A Quiet Place: Day One' trailer
Credit: Paramount Pictures

Quinn’s new film might not be Stranger Things, but at least we’ll still see the beloved actor trying to survive in a world where otherworldly creatures have turned everything upside down again. Let’s just hope he makes it to the sequel this time.

A Quiet Place: Day One stars Joseph Quinn (Eric), Lupita Nyong’o (Sam), Alex Wolff, Denis O’Hare, and Djimon Hounsou, who will be reprising his role as “the Man on the Island” from A Quiet Place Part II.

The film will be released in theaters on June 28.

Are you excited about A Quiet Place: Day One? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts in the comments down below!

