Beloved ‘Stranger Things’ Star Finally Returns in Trailer for Upcoming Prequel

Stranger Things (2016) fans were devastated when Season 4 killed off Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the season finale “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback.” But as a result, Quinn shot to stardom and became one of the most beloved characters in the Netflix series, despite having only enjoyed a short stint as the metalhead Dungeons and Dragons player.

While there’s very little chance of seeing Quinn reprise his role as Eddie in Season 5, which started production a few weeks ago, the character returned last year in the prequel-style novel Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus (2023). Recent BTS photos also suggest he’ll have some sort of presence in the final season despite being unequivocally dead.

Fortunately, the actor has returned in another prequel, which also takes place in a science-fiction horror universe. Check out the official trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) below, which stars Joseph Quinn and Marvel actress Lupita Nyong’o:

A Quiet Place: Day One takes place before the two previous films, A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2021), which both star real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as parents who are desperately trying to survive with their children in a post-apocalyptic world where the slightest sound attracts carnivorous alien creatures from the wilderness.

This time, Krasinski hands over directorial duties to Michael Sarnoski but remains onboard as a writer and producer. The upcoming prequel also acts as a spinoff that will likely lead to future sequels. A Quiet Place Part III (TBA) is also in development.

Quinn’s new film might not be Stranger Things, but at least we’ll still see the beloved actor trying to survive in a world where otherworldly creatures have turned everything upside down again. Let’s just hope he makes it to the sequel this time.

A Quiet Place: Day One stars Joseph Quinn (Eric), Lupita Nyong’o (Sam), Alex Wolff, Denis O’Hare, and Djimon Hounsou, who will be reprising his role as “the Man on the Island” from A Quiet Place Part II.

The film will be released in theaters on June 28.

