First Official Trailer for ‘Jurassic World’ Sequel Arrives

The first official trailer for the Jurassic World sequel has arrived.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) is one of three upcoming Jurassic Park/Jurassic World sequels currently in development and it follows on from the popular Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022).

We got the first teaser trailer in November, which confirmed the return of Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikel Williams) while suggesting that the series takes place between the two latest movies, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Now, the first trailer for the Jurassic World sequel is here, and it confirms the return of yet another Camp Cretaceous character, while also revealing how the series fits in with the Jurassic movies. Check it out below, per the official Jurassic World YouTube channel:

Chaos Theory certainly looks a lot darker than its predecessor — no surprise considering the characters are now a few years older (Sean Giambrone’s Ben Pincus looks like he’s aged ten years). In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly (EW), showrunner Scott Kreamer talked about what fans can expect, saying the new series is “tonally closer to the end of the Harry Potter movies than the beginning.”

Chaos Theory streams on Netflix on May 24. Per Universal Pictures, the synopsis reads, “After the park has closed, after the kingdom has fallen, a new era of chaos begins.”

Camp Cretaceous seasons 1 — 5 and the interactive adventure experience Hidden Adventure are now streaming on Netflix. It stars Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius Bowman), Sean Giambrone (Ben Pincus), Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula), Ryan Potter (Kenji Kon), Raini Rodriguez (Sammy Gutierrez), and Jenna Ortega (Brooklynn).

Jurassic World 4 (2025) will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025. There’s no release date for the action-adventure video game Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA).

Beyond the upcoming film, the television series, and the video game, you can also enjoy real-world experiences such as Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Jurassic World Live Tour, and the Universal Studios attractions Jurassic Park River Adventure and Jurassic World: The Ride.

Are you excited about Jurassic World: Chaos Theory? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!