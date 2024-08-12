Universal’s Jurassic Park Likely To Be Permanently Demolished in 2025

While there are four Jurassic sequels currently in development, fans may be forced to say goodbye to Universal’s Jurassic Park next year.

Jurassic Park is the most iconic fictional theme park. When Steven Spielberg’s epic sci-fi blockbuster rampaged through movie theaters in 1993, the world of cinema as we know it changed forever. While nothing could prepare us, we were warned to hold onto our butts.

Not only did Jurassic Park (1993) pioneer ground-breaking special effects (practical and digital) that transformed the cinematic landscape, the film spawned an entire media entertainment franchise, creating sequels, merchandise, and even a “real” Jurassic Park.

Since 1996, Universal Studios theme parks have hosted Jurassic Park attractions, which continue to develop and expand. Jurassic Park River Adventure, VelociCoaster, and Jurassic World: The Ride are just a few of the rides you’re undoubtedly familiar with.

Jurassic Park at Universal Studios

Whether Jurassic Park or Jurassic World, these rides can be found in all five Universal Studios resorts worldwide: Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Orlando, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Singapore, and Universal Studios Beijing.

While the water-based rides started exclusively under the Jurassic Park banner, Universal Studios Hollywood’s Jurassic Park: The Ride became Jurassic World: The Ride following the success of 2015’s franchise-resurrecting blockbuster of the same name.

The entire area was also rebranded accordingly (although it was still “spared no expense”, mind you). But while Jurassic World appears to have become the most dominant dinosaur theme park over the last nine years, Jurassic Park isn’t going anywhere. Right?

The Jurassic World side of the theme parks may expand even further yet. While nothing Jurassic-related has been confirmed for Epic Universe, the upcoming theme park will host other themed areas such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic.

So, with the Wizarding World now crossing three themed areas, Jurassic World — which now has a seventh film currently in production — could also get an additional footprint in Epic Universe, especially given that it’s an anchor franchise for Universal.

In response to Universal’s takeover, this year’s D23 has confirmed several new Disney attractions, including the Monsters, Inc. Coaster, Cars Land, and Villains Land. As such, we’ll likely see a lot of back and forth between Universal and Disney in the coming months and years, and Jurassic World may indeed find an additional home in Epic Universe as a result.

But what about the Jurassic Park side of things?

New Jurassic Park Sequel May Rewrite History

Jurassic Park may be about to go extinct — but not in the way you might think.

Soon, fans may experience the demolition or destruction of Jurassic Park in an upcoming sequel. You might think, “Didn’t this already happen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom?” But that was Jurassic World. We still don’t really know what happened to that first park.

In the film series, the original park seemingly remained intact for 25 years after the Isla Nublar incident in 1993 — while the InGen dinosaurs (the T-Rex, the Raptors, and the Dilophosaurus, and son) that escaped wreaked havoc, they didn’t destroy the actual park.

When Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), Lex Murphy (Ariana Richards), and Tim Murphy (Joe Mazzello) escaped by helicopter at the end, the island was simply left to its own devices.

Nublar wasn’t revisited on screen until 2015’s Jurassic World, in which it’s revealed that the titular rebranded park has relegated the remains of its predecessor to an area known as the “Restricted Zone” – although it’s unclear just how much of that original park is left.

All we see is the Visitor Center, which has been partly reclaimed by the jungle, so it’s hard to tell what happened to the rest of the park — which spanned the entire island.

Either way, by 2018 – the year Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set – it doesn’t matter, because a volcanic eruption destroys most of the island anyway, obliterating both Jurassic Park and Jurassic World and killing every dinosaur who wasn’t taken to the mainland.

This decision was likely inspired by the original ending to Michael Crichton’s best-seller “Jurassic Park”, upon which Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film is based, which tells us that the theme park – recently abandoned by InGen – is destroyed by the Costa Rican Air Force.

The upcoming first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA) takes place 24 hours after the events of Jurassic Park (1993), and it’s shaping up to be an authentic experience for fans, one that will immerse them in the world of the 1993 film.

But while it would appear that the sequel is indisputably canon with the film series (mainly the first one), it may also be free to do as it pleases and offer an alternate continuation to that film, particularly where the park, the island, and the dinosaurs are concerned.

The fate of the park is one of many major differences between the book and the film, however, the new game may utilize the original concept from Michael Crichton’s book. Or, it may stick to canon and finally reveal how the park becomes the “Restricted Zone”.

Watch the trailer for “Jurassic Park: Survival” below, per Jurassic World YouTube:

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

“Jurassic Park: Survival” will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2025.

