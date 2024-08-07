New Jurassic Park Theme Park Experience To Replace ALL Universal Attractions

Soon, Jurassic Park attractions will go far beyond Universal Studios.

Jurassic Park first came roaring to life in 1993 after Steven Spielberg adapted Michael Crichton’s 1990 best-seller into a major motion blockbuster that ushered in a new era of special effects in film. It feels like a lifetime ago, but it would have felt even longer if Jurassic Park hadn’t found success across all forms of entertainment over the past 31 years.

In that time, we’ve had five sequels (The Lost World, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom, Dominion), two short films (Battle at Big Rock, Dominion Prologue), two animated shows (Camp Cretaceous, Chaos Theory), comic books, tie-in novels, video games, and, of course, all the Universal Studios Jurassic Park/Jurassic World theme park rides.

We can’t imagine any other franchise translating as well into the theme park setting as Jurassic Park. After all, Jurassic Park (1993) and Jurassic World (2015) each take place in an actual theme park, so seeing their transition into the real world was both easy and inevitable (although the initial river-rapid concept was actually lifted from Crichton’s novel).

Collectively, the Jurassic films alone have grossed over $6B so far — there’s another currently in the works with Scarlett Johansson (the Marvel Cinematic Universe) in the lead role, which is scheduled for theatrical release worldwide on July 2, 2025. Needless to say, the Jurassic franchise remains as lucrative as ever, both on the silver screen and beyond.

Within the Universal Studios theme parks, the brand has also been “spared no expense”. What started as a river-rapid-themed adventure has now expanded to include the Jurassic World banner, which brought with it even more thrilling experiences. Attractions currently include Jurassic Park River Adventure, VelociCoaster, and Jurassic World: The Ride.

The rides can be found in all five Universal Studios resorts worldwide: Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Orlando, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Singapore, and Universal Studios Beijing.

Though each signature attraction maintains the river-rapids theme, they vary from one to the next (some more so than others, with the most notable difference being between the “Park” and “World” banners). There’s also the VelociCoaster, a roller coaster-themed ride that breaks away from the river-rapids format.

Now, there’s another authentic Jurassic experience on its way. The first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA) can hardly be compared to the likes of Jurassic Park: The Ride or Jurassic World: The Ride beyond the fact that it shares the same IP, but it will offer fans the chance to return to the original 1993 park in virtual form.

Watch the trailer for “Jurassic Park: Survival” below, per Jurassic World YouTube:

The game takes place 24 hours after the events of 1993’s Jurassic Park, inviting guests back to a stormy Isla Nublar where InGen’s dinosaurs are now running amok.

Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), Lex Murphy (Ariana Richards), and Tim Murphy (Joe Mazzello) have long since left the island by helicopter.

But there’s one person who failed to evacuate: InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi.

Alone, Joshi must “outsmart, escape, and interact with the film’s iconic dinosaurs” and use her “ingenuity through distraction and stealth to navigate intense and unforgettable encounters in a journey to outlast some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the earth.”

“Explore the park and face its dangers,” the official website adds. “Use all the resources at your disposal to find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats lurking on Isla Nublar.”

Dinosaurs aside, players will be thrilled to know they’ll be free to explore “a fully realized Isla Nublar.” While it doesn’t sound like “Jurassic Park: Survival” is an open-world game in the traditional sense, it has been confirmed that the title will feature both iconic locations such as the Visitor Center and Jurassic Park gates and never-before-seen areas, which may include attractions from Michael Crichton’s book that didn’t appear in the 1993 film.

Of course, the game won’t replace the Universal Studios attractions, but it will offer guests a different way of experiencing the original 1993 park without having to step foot outside their front door.

While “Jurassic World” continues to consume the original branding (rumor has it that the upcoming seventh film is titled Jurassic World: Rebirth, which suggests the “World” banner isn’t going anywhere), it will be refreshing to be able to step foot back on Isla Nublar the day after the franchise was born.

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

“Jurassic Park: Survival” will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Meanwhile, the Jurassic franchise continues to entertain guests of all ages with Jurassic World: The Exhibition and Jurassic World: Live Tour.

The Jurassic franchise continues to expand on the big screen and the small screen, too. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 will premiere on Netflix this October and Jurassic World 4 (2025) is scheduled for theatrical release on July 2, 2025.

There are no release dates for the two upcoming video games, “Jurassic World: Survival” and “Jurassic World Evolution 3”.

