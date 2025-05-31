‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Likely To Influence Universal Studios GB Themed Area

Universal Studios Great Britain is officially on the way, and while no themed lands have been confirmed, the rumors are already circling. With names like Harry Potter, James Bond, and Jurassic World reportedly in the mix, fans are speculating what this new resort might include—and what it might leave behind.

If Universal is serious about building a Jurassic-themed area in its UK park, then Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) couldn’t be arriving at a better time. Set for release on July 2, 2025, the upcoming film is already being described by the studio as the start of a “new Jurassic era.” But that phrase may not just apply to the films.

Jurassic World Rebirth takes the franchise in a different direction, both in tone and story. Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla) and written by original Jurassic Park (1993) screenwriter David Koepp, the story follows Scarlett Johansson’s Zora Bennett as she leads a covert operation to a remote facility, long forgotten by InGen, to recover dinosaur DNA with huge implications for human medicine. Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey co-star as part of the team. But the real stars are the island’s dinosaurs—but this time, they’re very different.

The film introduces creatures like the “Distortus Rex,” a grotesquely malformed version of the T-Rex. Other creatures, such as the winged “Mutadons,” combine raptor with pterosaur.

None of the existing Jurassic Park or Jurassic World lands at Universal Studios Orlando, Hollywood, Japan, or Beijing include anything close to these new creatures. And therein lies the opportunity. Universal Studios Great Britain wouldn’t need to model its attractions after Isla Nublar or the Jurassic World resort—it could just start over anew.

This could mean attractions built around colossal dinosaurs, labs, mutants, and, of course, the iconic river rapids scene that the new film adapts from Michael Crichton’s novel.

While the latter has already been brought to life in the parks with Jurassic Park: The Ride (which has different names depending on the Universal Studios resort it’s in), it’s only a loose reimagining — Rebirth has already lifted the sequence from the book almost page for page (albeit with different characters). Just imagine what a real-life theme park could achieve: an animatronic T-Rex wading through the water to reach guests? Sign us up.

With Rebirth likely to be another billion-dollar hit, and with Universal Great Britain hopefully offering parkgoers a blank slate, this might not just be the start of a new Jurassic era for the film series, but for Universal Studios, too.

Meanwhile, the new Jurassic World: The Experience is now open at at NEON at Battersea Power Station in London, while the similarly named experience has also recently opened its gates to guests at at Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore.

Jurassic World Rebirth — Coming Soon

Watch the second official trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth below:

Jurassic World Rebirth releases in theaters on July 2.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Would you like to see a Jurassic World Rebirth attraction at Universal Studios GB? Let us know in the comments!