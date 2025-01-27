‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Will Bring Iconic Universal Studios Ride to the Big Screen

The Jurassic franchise continues to evolve in thrilling new ways, and Jurassic World Rebirth looks to be no exception. Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla) and written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), the film promises to deliver a bold and exciting chapter in the saga.

Picking up five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion (2022), Rebirth explores a world where dinosaurs now coexist with humans in isolated, equatorial habitats.

With Scarlett Johansson leading a star-studded cast that includes Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), and Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Rebirth will re-energize the series while staying true to its roots.

It’s shaping up to be a thrilling mix of nostalgia and innovation—and now, thanks to screenwriter David Koepp, we know the film will revisit a key moment from Michael Crichton’s original “Jurassic Park” novel that never made it to the big screen.

In a recent interview with Variety, Koepp revealed that Jurassic World Rebirth will feature a sequence from Michael Crichton’s original novel that didn’t make it into the iconic 1993 film.

This revelation has sent fans speculating that the scene in question is the long-awaited “river sequence”, one of the most thrilling moments from the book—and the very sequence that inspired the legendary attraction, Jurassic Park: The Ride, at Universal Studios.

In Crichton’s novel, Alan Grant and siblings Lex and Tim Murphy evade a Tyrannosaurus Rex while navigating a river in an inflatable raft. It’s a heart-pounding chase that perfectly combines the novel’s suspense and its fascination with prehistoric beasts.

Though Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park was groundbreaking in its own right, this scene was left on the cutting room floor due to there simply being no room left. Now, over 30 years later, Koepp has confirmed that Rebirth will revisit material from the novel, which may include this legendary sequence getting the cinematic treatment it deserves.

“I reread the two novels to get myself back in that mode,” Koepp told Variety. “We did take some things from them. There was a sequence from the first novel that we’d always wanted in the original movie, but didn’t have room for. We were like, ‘Hey, we get to use that now.’”

While Koepp didn’t explicitly name the river sequence, fans familiar with Crichton’s work and Universal’s Jurassic Park-themed attractions will likely connect the dots.

The River Chase has been a fan-favorite ever since Jurassic Park: The Ride opened at Universal Studios Hollywood in 1996. Guests on the ride are plunged into a thrilling water-based adventure, encountering dinosaurs both majestic and menacing before an unforgettable close call with a T. rex. Given its enduring popularity, it’s no surprise that this moment could now serve as the basis for a cinematic spectacle.

A duplicate of the beloved ride can be found at Universal Studios Japan, where it’s known as Jurassic Park River Adventure, and a river rapids version called Jurassic Park Rapids Adventure at Universal Studios Singapore.

It’s fitting that the river sequence would finally make its way to the big screen in Jurassic World Rebirth, which has been described as a bold new chapter for the franchise. Set five years after Jurassic World Dominion, the film follows a team led by Scarlett Johansson’s covert specialist Zora Bennett.

As the team sets out to retrieve DNA from three dinosaurs, they stumble upon a mysterious island and uncover a “sinister, shocking discovery.”

By incorporating the river chase into Rebirth, the filmmakers have the opportunity to draw a direct connection between Crichton’s novel, Spielberg’s films, and the real-world attractions that have thrilled millions of fans.

The sequence could not only pay homage to the franchise’s roots but also showcase the advancements in filmmaking technology that allow such ambitious ideas to come to life. In this case, a Tyrannosaur wading through a river.

Jurassic World: The Ride is one of the most popular attractions in theme park history. The ride has always embodied the franchise’s blend of awe, suspense, and sheer fun. Bringing its inspiration to the big screen would cement its status as a defining piece of Jurassic lore.

With Jurassic World Rebirth hitting theaters on July 2, 2025, fans don’t have much longer to wait to see how Koepp and director Gareth Edwards may bring this long-lost sequence to life. Whether you’re a fan of the novels, the films, or the theme park rides, one thing is clear: this next chapter in the Jurassic saga is one you won’t want to miss.

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Out in Theaters?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

