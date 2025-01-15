‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Unveils Several Dinosaurs, Including the “Three Most Colossal” Species: Report

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) is only six months away. Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla), written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), and produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley (the Jurassic World trilogy), it will be the seventh installment in the long-running series, which has grossed over $6 billion worldwide.

The film follows Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), a skilled covert operations expert who’s sent on a top-secret mission to retrieve life-saving genetic material from the world’s three largest dinosaur species across “land, sea, and air”. But her team’s expedition goes awry when they encounter a shipwrecked family on a mysterious jungle island, where a “sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades” awaits them.

While the first trailer for the film is nowhere in sight (many think it will premiere during the Super Bowl on February 9), Universal Pictures has released several screenshots of characters such as Zora Bennett, paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), operations leader Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), and big pharma rep Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend).

Surprisingly, though, there have been no images showing the film’s dinosaurs. As such, fans have no idea what species will appear in the film. The only bit of information we’ve had to go on is the clue director Gareth Edwards left with Empire Magazine. “There are certain dinosaurs it would be a crime against cinema not to include,” he told them.

But several dinosaur species have now been revealed in the form of Mattel’s Jurassic World Rebirth toy lines, which include two of the “three most massive dinosaurs” from the film’s synopsis. However, it’s worth noting that just because a dinosaur is part of the toy line, that doesn’t mean it will be in the film (this has been the case since Jurassic Park in 1993).

A Brazilian toy fair has revealed through its online catalogue several “iconic species” from Jurassic World Rebirth and possibly the wider Jurassic franchise.

These species include Spinosaurus, the fan-favorite super predator from Jurassic Park III (2001) fans have been eager to see return to the fold, Tyrannosaurus Rex, which is perhaps the “classic” species Edwards was referring, and seemingly two of the “three colossal creatures” Zora and her team are looking for: the ocean-dwelling Mosasaurus as seen in the Jurassic World trilogy and the super-sized sauropod Titanosaurus.

While the third “colossal” dino is more than likely the gigantic flying reptile Quetzalcoatlus, which appeared in Jurassic World Dominion (2022), it isn’t mentioned in the listing.

Cryptically, an unspecified “villain” dinosaur is also mentioned. Could this be the rumored “mutant dinosaur”?

Elsewhere, alleged toy leaks also include the likes of Spinosaurus and the mysterious “villain” dino, while hinting at the three massive dinosaurs.

You may have already seen several rumored listings for Jurassic World Rebirth toy lines and other merch doing the rounds in the form of the below screenshots from Dinomike Mak:

Interestingly, these screenshots include the term “Gigantic Trackers”, another clue about the three giant dinosaur species Zora’s team is after, and “Super Colossals”, which includes the unnamed “Saga Hero” and “Saga Villain”, suggesting that there will be a third-act dinosaur fight in the film between a good-guy dino and a bad-guy dino, which has long become a signature Jurassic experience.

While Universal Pictures, or any of the film’s creatives or stars, have yet to reveal which dinosaurs will appear in Jurassic World Rebirth, it’s more than likely some of the aforementioned will be showing up on the big screen when the film hits theaters on July 2.

When Can I Watch Jurassic World Rebirth?

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2, 2025.

It stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer). Additional cast members include Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

