‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Director Confirms Which Dinosaurs Will Appear in the Movie

If you suddenly hear booming footsteps and the vibrations in your coffee suggest they’re closer than you think, it’s not the power trying to come back on—it’s Jurassic World Rebirth. Set for release on July 2, 2025, the seventh film in the long-running Jurassic series pits Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) icon Scarlett Johansson alongside several other big names including Mahershala Ali (The Green Book) and Jonathan Bailey (Wicked) against genetically engineered prehistoric beasts on an unspecified tropical jungle island.

With just over six months to go, we already know a fair bit about Rebirth. Earlier this year, the full cast for the film was revealed, and a few months ago, Universal Pictures released the official synopsis alongside two stills featuring Scarlett Johansson’s covert specialist Zora Bennett, her trusted team leader Mahershala Ali’s Duncan Kincaid, and paleontologist Jonathan Bailey’s Dr. Henry Loomis.

Set five years after the events of the latest sequel, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), Rebirth follows covert ops expert Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) whose team is tasked with securing genetic material (for big pharma purposes) from the three biggest dinosaurs that ever existed across land, sea, and air. Their mission leads them to a mysterious island where they encounter with a shipwrecked family, and where a “sinister, shocking discovery that’s been kept hidden from the world for decades” awaits.

The creative team includes Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) screenwriter David Koepp, Jurassic World trilogy producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, real-life paleontologists Steve Brusatte and Jack Horner, executive producer Steven Spielberg (who directed the first two films in the series), and director Gareth Edwards, best known for helming the 2014 Godzilla remake and 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

In a recent exclusive interview with Empire Magazine, Edwards promises that the film is going back to the franchise’s roots by making dinosaurs scary again, an element of Jurassic that became somewhat lost in the Jurassic World trilogy despite the presence of genetic hybrids. But it sounds like Rebirth, which Edwards describes as “a whole new chapter in the timeline of Jurassic“, is ditching the hybrids in favor of the more authentic dinosaurs.

“There’s something kind of mythical about dinosaurs, yet real, you know?” Edwards tells Empire. “The fact that they really did exist means you can’t dismiss them as a threat. When other films try to scare you, you can fob them off and say, ‘Well, there’s no such thing as monsters.’ But there’s something very primal about dinosaurs, because we’re mammals with millions of years of embedded instinct that tells us some giant creature at some point is going to chase us and try and kill us. So it feels instantly relatable.”

While no specific dinosaurs have been revealed, Edwards tells Empire that the film’s carnivorous collection will be a mix of legacy dinos and new species. “There are new things in the film that I’m really excited about,” he says, “but equally, there are certain dinosaurs it would be a crime against cinema not to include. Hopefully it’s a good combination.”

The classic dinosaurs he’s referring to most likely include Tyrannosaurus Rex and Velociraptor–which have appeared in every Jurassic film so far. As for the never-before-seen species, given the “land, sea, and air” clue in the synopsis, it’s reasonable to assume that we’ll see a giant sauropod of some kind, a large flying reptile, and an aquatic creature–although these could be species we’ve already seen, like the Dreadnoughtus, Quetzalcoatlus, and Mosasaurus, respectively, all of which appeared in Jurassic World Dominion.

So, there’s no telling what dinosaurs will appear in Jurassic World Rebirth. But now that filming has wrapped, with Edwards and the rest of the team currently in the middle of assembling the theatrical cut, we can probably expect the first trailer to drop any day now. On the other hand, if you’ve seen Gareth Edwards’ previous creature flicks, the hit indie film Monsters (2010) and the blockbuster reboot Godzilla (2014), both of which use their gargantuan antagonists sparingly from start to finish, you’ll know that the director is a big fan of the less-is-more approach. In other words, we might not see any dinosaurs in the trailer–but if the aim is to make Jurassic scary again, that can only be a good thing.

When Can I Watch Jurassic World Rebirth?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

Check out the film’s new logo below, per the official Jurassic World X (Twitter) account:

Jurassic World Rebirth. In theaters July 2025.

Jurassic World Rebirth. In theaters July 2025. pic.twitter.com/CLUdLQPPfO — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) August 29, 2024

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Are you excited about Jurassic World Rebirth? Let us know in the comments down below!