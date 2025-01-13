New ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Unveils Major Connection to 1993 Film

The Jurassic franchise, a cornerstone of modern blockbuster filmmaking, has continued to captivate audiences worldwide ever since Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park hit theaters in 1993. The franchise has evolved over the years, expanding into a series of sequels and spin-offs, each introducing new characters and high-stakes dinosaur encounters.

Now, with the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth, the series is set to return to its roots.

Screenwriter David Koepp, who penned the original Jurassic Park and the 1997 sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and is returning for Jurassic World Rebirth, has revealed that the new film aims to recapture the magic of the first installment, promising a shift in tone, with Jurassic World Rebirth leaning into the suspense and awe of the 1993 film rather than the more action-heavy approach that characterized some of the more recent sequels.

Fans of the franchise are already buzzing with excitement, eager to see how the film will balance nostalgia with fresh storytelling while returning to the iconic themes that made Jurassic Park an enduring classic.

However, the Jurassic legacy isn’t just being revived on the silver screen. A new addition to the franchise is set to push the boundaries of how fans experience the world of dinosaurs. Enter “Jurassic Park: Survival”, a first-person action-adventure video game that promises to deliver an immersive and interactive adventure within the Jurassic universe.

“Jurassic Park: Survival” takes place in the expansive world of Isla Nublar, offering players, who assume the role as abandoned InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, the opportunity to explore the island from a first-person perspective.

Players will also experience the thrill and danger of a world where dinosaurs roam free, offering intense survival mechanics and the chance to interact with some of the most iconic creatures in cinema history. Watch the official trailer for the game below: