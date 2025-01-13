New ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Unveils Major Connection to 1993 Film

The Jurassic franchise, a cornerstone of modern blockbuster filmmaking, has continued to captivate audiences worldwide ever since Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park hit theaters in 1993. The franchise has evolved over the years, expanding into a series of sequels and spin-offs, each introducing new characters and high-stakes dinosaur encounters.
Now, with the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth, the series is set to return to its roots.
Screenwriter David Koepp, who penned the original Jurassic Park and the 1997 sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and is returning for Jurassic World Rebirth, has revealed that the new film aims to recapture the magic of the first installment, promising a shift in tone, with Jurassic World Rebirth leaning into the suspense and awe of the 1993 film rather than the more action-heavy approach that characterized some of the more recent sequels.
Fans of the franchise are already buzzing with excitement, eager to see how the film will balance nostalgia with fresh storytelling while returning to the iconic themes that made Jurassic Park an enduring classic.
However, the Jurassic legacy isn’t just being revived on the silver screen. A new addition to the franchise is set to push the boundaries of how fans experience the world of dinosaurs. Enter “Jurassic Park: Survival”, a first-person action-adventure video game that promises to deliver an immersive and interactive adventure within the Jurassic universe.
“Jurassic Park: Survival” takes place in the expansive world of Isla Nublar, offering players, who assume the role as abandoned InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, the opportunity to explore the island from a first-person perspective.
Players will also experience the thrill and danger of a world where dinosaurs roam free, offering intense survival mechanics and the chance to interact with some of the most iconic creatures in cinema history. Watch the official trailer for the game below:
What makes “Jurassic Park: Survival” stand out is not just its gameplay but its deep connection to the original 1993 film.
While other Jurassic video games, such as the mobile game “Jurassic World Alive” and the park management simulator “Jurassic World Evolution”, have offered players the chance to experience the dinosaurs in innovative new ways, the upcoming game marks a major return to the source material, carefully drawing inspiration from the original movie’s atmosphere, setting, and characters.
The game also shares other, more unexpected similarities with Jurassic Park, with the official website stating, “A Game 65 Million Years in the Making,” an intentional nod to the iconic tagline of the original 1993 film, which famously declared, “An adventure 65 million years in the making.”
With this clever homage, “Jurassic Park: Survival” is positioning itself as not just another addition to the Jurassic franchise, but as a direct tribute to the roots of the saga.
With both the game and the film on the horizon, the franchise seems poised to strike a perfect balance between honoring the past and embracing the future. For fans of the original film, “Jurassic Park: Survival” offers an exciting and immersive way to relive the adventure of a lifetime, while also expanding the Jurassic universe in ways only video games can.
It’s clear that the legacy of Jurassic Park isn’t just surviving — it’s evolving, and fans old and new are in for a thrilling ride.
“Jurassic Park: Survival” will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and other major gaming platforms like Steam. There’s no release date for the game.
Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.
Leading the cast are Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer). Supporting roles are filled by Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).
Are you ready to return to Isla Nublar and face the challenges that await? Share your thoughts and what you’re most excited to explore in the comments below!