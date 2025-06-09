CONFIRMED: Jeff Goldblum Will Reprise His Role as Ian Malcolm in Upcoming ‘Jurassic World’ Sequel

The upcoming sequel Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), the seventh film in the long-running series, is billed as the start of “a new Jurassic era.” As such, it will feature brand-new dinosaurs (some of them mutated versions), a new island, and a new cast/character lineup.

Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame) leads the charge alongside Jonathan Bailey (Wicked) and Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), as members of a top-secret mission sent to an abandoned InGen facility where they must retrieve life-changing dinosaur DNA.

Sadly, this new direction doesn’t involve the return of any characters from previous Jurassic films. While cameos are always likely (so far, Rebirth is as guilty of relying on nostalgia tactics to entice audiences as its predecessors), no original cast members are set to return.

That means no Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), and no Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). However, you’ll be glad to know that Jurassic World Rebirth isn’t the only Jurassic sequel in the works.

Among them is “Jurassic Park: Survival”, a first-person action-adventure game set 24 hours after the events of the original 1993 film. And then there’s “Jurassic World Evolution 3,” the next installment in the incredibly popular park management simulation video game series.

And now, not only do we finally have a release date for “Jurassic World Evolution 3,” but we also have the first official trailer, which you can check out below:

Unsurprisingly, it looks like “Jurassic World Evolution 3” has been spared no expense.

While we won’t go through every single jaw-dropping detail from the trailer, we will call out the most exciting one: Jeff Goldblum once again reprises his role as the franchise’s most iconic character, Ian Malcolm, having previously voiced him in the first two installments.

“Help life find a way,” the official synopsis reads. “Build your own Jurassic World like never before. Nurture generations of awe-inspiring dinosaurs with the series debut of juveniles, create and manage sprawling prehistoric parks around the globe, and let your imagination roar with powerful new creative options.”

The game releases on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on October 21. For more information about the game, visit the official website.

Jurassic World Rebirth — Coming Soon

Watch the final trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth below:

Jurassic World Rebirth releases in theaters on July 2.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Are you excited for Rebirth and “Jurassic World Evolution 3”? Let us know in the comments!