“Woke” and “Unhinged” Content Takes Down Disney+

The problems at Disney+ can be noted in multiple different ways.

Disney+ quickly made its mark in the highly competitive digital entertainment landscape. Boasting a vast library of beloved Disney classics, Pixar animations, Marvel superhero sagas, Star Wars adventures, and National Geographic documentaries, the service aimed to capture the hearts of viewers of all ages. Disney+ presented an enticing proposition with its treasure trove of content, yet it faced several challenges and problems.

One of the prominent hurdles for Disney+ was the need to grow its original content library. While it had a treasure chest of legacy titles, the streaming space was increasingly defined by fresh, exclusive content. Disney embarked on a mission to produce original shows and movies, including The Mandalorian (2019), which became a flagship series. However, the production timeline for original content often resulted in gaps between releases, leaving subscribers hungry for more.

Another significant challenge was Disney+’s global expansion. Although Disney+ enjoyed a strong start in the United States, it needed to navigate complex international markets. Different regions presented various licensing rights, content restrictions, and local competitors. Building a consistent, global content offering was challenging and required substantial investments and negotiations.

Of course, some of the biggest recent problems have come due to decisions that the company– led by CEO Bog Iger-– has made. Iger shared in recent comments that he believed the number of shows being released on Disney+ had diluted audiences and led to losses at the box office.

“There have been some disappointments. We would have liked some of our more recent releases to perform better,” Iger said via Variety. “It’s reflective not as a problem from a personnel perspective, but I think in our zeal to basically grow our content significantly to serve mostly our streaming offerings, we ended up taxing our people way beyond — in terms of their time and their focus — way beyond where they had been.”

In addition to the problems that the streaming platform may have caused major releases in the theaters, Disney+ has increased prices and even announced plans for ad-tiered services. All the while, the company has dropped content from both Disney+ and Hulu in a big way, which included original television shows and movies from its streaming library in an attempt to save money. The overall result? Disney reported that streaming operations lost $512 million in the most recent quarter.

While some fans note these problems as major reasons why the company has struggled in streaming, others have different ideas for what is causing the biggest issues with Disney.

“IF they get rid of Woke content, The company as a whole would melt and disappear,” one reader said in a recent ITM post.

Multiple readers agreed with the take.

I noticed the article left out a very important reason why Disney+ is failing….once the company went woke, that went against 50% of their viewers political ideals,” another reader shared in the article. “So, when the more conservative fans started to ban Disney, their streaming platform was the first to go.”

Disney has been bashed by numerous fans over its policies and content, especially in the last year. The company has been raked over the coals as of late, particularly for its choice of content. One prime example is the Disney+ show Pauline, which is about an 18-year-old teenager who accidentally becomes pregnant through a one-night stand. As it turns out, the man– named Lukas– is the devil himself.

It will be released on the streaming platform in Germany, but no details have been given on the show’s release in the U.S. as of yet. The content has been described by many fans as “unhinged.”

Other fans, however, say that the “woke” changes have nothing to do with the reason that Disney+ has seen struggles, instead pointing to the price increases and content cuts that have been made over the last several months.

“If you’re going to offer less and charge more than expect more viewers to watch and cancel. I’m cancelling Hulu this month because we don’t use it. Netflix is next. I want new content more often. Longer seasons would be a huge plus!,” another fan shared.

Another fan said they’d “stick with Netflix” because Disney was seemingly wanting them “to pay more for less content.”

“If they want to keep subscribers, then stop cutting shows that we want to see,” they said. “They cut very good shows like those mentioned. Every single show they cut from making another season I liked and watched. Then they want me to pay more for less content. No way. I will stick with free TV or even just Netflix. At least they still reasonable with their content.”

