Disney World Issues New Warning for Guests Staying In Resorts

Walt Disney World Resort has issued a new warning for guests staying on the property.

If you’ve ever visited Walt Disney World Resort, you know that it’s a place where dreams come to life. Beyond its four iconic theme parks— which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– and myriad attractions, one of the unique aspects that make a trip to Disney World truly magical is the experience of staying in a Disney Resort.

Guests often choose to stay within the confines of the resort, immersing themselves in what is affectionately referred to as the “Disney Bubble.” This concept encapsulates the idea that once you step onto Disney property and into one of their resorts, you are transported to a world where everything revolves around creating an enchanting and memorable vacation.

Guests opt for Disney Resorts for a multitude of reasons. One of the primary reasons is, of course, being immersed in the Disney magic from the time you wake up until you go to sleep at night. Each resort has its own unique theme, whether it’s the classic charm of Disney’s Contemporary Resort or the tropical paradise of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. This theming extends to the décor, dining options, and even the background music, ensuring that the magic of Disney is with you throughout your stay.

In addition, the convenience factor is a massive draw for guests. Staying on Disney property means you’re close to the action, with complimentary transportation to the theme parks, Extended Evening Hours (depending on which hotel you stay at), and access to Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane services, which are important ways to start your day. This convenience minimizes travel time and logistics, allowing you to maximize your time in the parks and make the most of your visit.

Of course, one of the most popular Disney Resorts is Disney’s Pop Century Resort. This beloved resort offers guests a journey through the decades of the 20th century, with larger-than-life icons and nostalgic decor that celebrate the cultural touchstones of each era. From the giant Rubik’s Cube in the 1980s section to the enormous jukebox in the 1950s area, the resort is a visual treat for anyone with a penchant for nostalgia. Its affordability, fun atmosphere, and proximity to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios make it a favorite choice for families.

If you’re staying at Disney’s Pop Century Resort in the coming days, however, you need to be aware of a new warning that has been issued for guests staying at the property.

Kenny the Pirate recently reported that the Disney Resort is now undergoing a new mandatory sprinkler check, which means that Disney Cast members will be coming into guest rooms from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through November 3.

“Cast Members and technicians may be entering your Guest Room for a brief visual inspection,” Disney shared.

Disney also has another warning in place for guests planning to use the Disney Skyliner in January, which will affect Disney’s Pop Century Resort. So, please keep this in mind as you make plans for upcoming visits.

“From January 16, 2024 through January 21, 2024, Disney Skyliner will be closed for routine maintenance. Disney Skyliner service to and from Disney’s Riviera Resort and International Gateway at EPCOT will remain closed through January 27, 2024. During this time, complimentary bus service will be available.”

Of course, if you’re visiting Disney World during this week, you need to make sure to go take a peek at Magic Kingdom. The Disney park begins its transformation from Halloween to Christmas overnight, and it’s certainly becoming a very merry time at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

