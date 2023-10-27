Disney World Places Warning for Guests Staying at Value Resort

A warning was put in place at Walt Disney World Resort that affected hundreds of guests, reports say.

If you were staying at Disney’s Pop Century Resort this Friday, you likely were given a warning about a power outage that was set to affect the Disney Resort. This scheduled power outage took place from 12:30 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., reportedly in stages, around the resort.

“To better assist you in planning your stay, we would like to make you aware of an upcoming scheduled power outage on Friday, October 27, 2023, between the hours of 12:30 am- 5:00 am,” Disney shared. “During this time, work will be conducted that will temporarily affect electrical power in your Guest room.”

While this has happened from time to time, the truth is that it’s rather rare to run into a power outage that’s scheduled for a Disney World resort. Disney does not want to close down anything unless it’s absolutely necessary, especially with something that affects a stay like power, so it’s clear that this work needed to be done.

At this time, there are no more reported outages scheduled, but if there are, we will update you on the latest happenings at Disney World and its resorts.