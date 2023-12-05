Confirmed: Dwayne Johnson Reviving Iconic 1980s Franchise

Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock,” has solidified his status as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, and now he’s taking on an interesting project.

Johnson first gained fame as a professional wrestler with the WWF, now WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), under the ring name “The Rock.” His charismatic personality and undeniable physical presence made him a fan favorite, and he quickly became one of the most iconic figures in the world of professional wrestling.

Transitioning from the wrestling ring to the big screen, Johnson’s acting career took off with notable roles in action films like The Scorpion King (2002) and The Rundown (2003). His ability to combine action with humor endeared him to audiences, and he soon became a sought-after actor in Hollywood. Johnson continued to build his filmography with successful franchises, including Fast & Furious, where he joined the ensemble cast starting with Fast Five (2011). Just recently, The Rock made a cameo in Fast X, setting up his return to the franchise.

However, it wasn’t just action films that showcased Johnson’s versatility. He has played roles in several family-friendly blockbusters in movies like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and its sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), as well as Moana (2016) and Disney’s Jungle Cruise (2021). The films were not only commercially successful but also highlighted Johnson’s ability to excel in diverse genres.

Apart from his success in movies, Johnson has made his mark on television with the HBO series Ballers (2015-2019). In the show, he portrayed Spencer Strasmore, a former NFL player turned financial manager, showcasing his acting prowess in a different medium. In addition, he had his own NBC sitcom, titled Young Rock, that explored his life before becoming a celebrity, including his relationship with his father Rocky Johnson.

Beyond his on-screen ventures, Johnson is a philanthropist and entrepreneur. His work ethic and dedication to his craft have not only earned him a massive fan following but also positioned him as one of the highest-paid and most influential actors in Hollywood.

Now, in a recent report from Deadline, it was revealed that Dwayne Johnson is expanding his reach into animation with an exciting new project. The Robo Force toy line, a nostalgic property from the 1980s, has inspired an animated show, and The Nacelle Company has given it a straight-to-series order.

The Nacelle Company, known for producing popular shows like The Toys That Made Us and Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History, is taking on its first animated television series. The studio, self-financing the project, acquired the rights to the Robo Force property in 2021, marking a strategic move into the world of animation.

Notable names in the animation industry, Tom Stern (SpongeBob Squarepants) and Gavin Hignight (Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy), have joined as showrunners to write and produce the series. Brian Volk-Weiss, known for his work on The Toys That Made Us, will direct the pilot episode. The first season is set to consist of six episodes, each running for twenty-two minutes.

The Nacelle Company Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss, expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “I didn’t think anything would be more surreal than selling thousands of Maxx 89 and Wrecker figures, but making an animated series come to life takes the suction cup-covered cake… and yes, we will be revealing why Wrecker comes with red roses!”

The show will see a partnership between Nacelle and Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Production Company. Most recently, his company helped produce the Disney+ Behind the Attraction series.

“We’re excited for Seven Bucks and Nacelle to partner together once again, especially to bring the iconic story of RoboForce to life,” Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson said. “We love that it’s a story about redemption, second chances, and rising to the challenge as told through the eyes of funny, messed up, renegade robots who finally get their chance to shine. This is a great opportunity for Seven Bucks to build on its animation momentum, and we can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got in store for them.”

This endeavor marks a departure from Nacelle’s traditional focus on stand-up comedy specials and documentaries. Once the six Robo Force episodes are completed, the company plans to pitch the series to major streaming platforms and broadcast networks worldwide, aiming to secure regional-based license deals. Following the exclusive windows, the series will be available on multiple platforms simultaneously through Nacelle’s hybrid distribution system.

As part of a broader strategy, Nacelle is also set to release 7.5-inch Robo Force action figures, featuring characters Maxx 89 and Wrecker, in December. This move aligns with the company’s larger plan to reintroduce the Robo Force brand to a broader audience, combining the appeal of the animated series with the nostalgia of the classic toy line.

What do you think of this new Dwayne Johnson project? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!