Disney Demolishes Track of Iconic Roller Coaster Without Warning

A major part of one of Disneyland Resort’s most iconic attractions has been demolished this week.

Refurbishment is part of the package at any theme park. From Disney to Six Flags and everything in between, every park – and every attraction – needs regular TLC to keep it running efficiently and looking its very best.

When it comes to Disneyland Resort and other Disney theme parks, these refurbishments don’t typically happen out of the blue. Each Disney park usually informs guests of any upcoming closures on its website well ahead of time, whether that’s a one-day closure or a mega, multi-month closure involving deeper, more complex work.

At Disneyland Resort, The Incredicoaster is currently in the midst of a refurbishment that sits somewhere in between the two. As was previously announced, the roller coaster has been closed since April 8 and is listed as “Temporarily Unavailable” on the Disneyland Daily Events Schedule.

While the reason for its closure wasn’t announced in advance, it’s become extremely apparent to guests visiting California Adventure this week why The Incredicoaster is closed: an entire section of the ride is being replaced.

As shown in images shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by @frshbakeddisney, the track for the attraction’s iconic loop has been totally removed.

And now we know. The track has been removed from the loop! 📸Joseph!!

And now we know. The track has been removed from the loop! 📸Joseph!! pic.twitter.com/GNdsAJ67Ro — Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney) April 10, 2024

Guests had previously wondered why a crane was present on Pixar Pier. It’s now clear that it was there to remove the track.

What looks like a relatively extreme undertaking isn’t actually as big a deal as you may think. Disney has removed the loop from The Incredicoaster before – including when it was known by its former name of California Screamin’. This last happened six years ago (causing a brief spell of panic on Reddit when fans feared it was getting a less adrenaline-filled makeover), roughly 17 years after the attraction first opened.

The reality is that the track is designed to be swapped out and replaced – likely because this is the section that takes the most strain and is the most easily fatigued.

Since being rethemed to The Incredibles (2004) as a part of Paradise Pier’s Pixar makeover in 2018, the idea behind The Incredicoaster is that guests are joining the Parrs (AKA a superhero family nicknamed The Incredibles) as they try to catch the youngest son, Jack-Jack, who is demonstrating his wildly varied array of superpowers.

The Incredicoaster is currently scheduled to reopen to Disneyland Resort guests on April 18, 2024.

Do you prefer The Incredicoaster or California Screamin’? Let us know in the comments!