Disney Loses Iconic Railroad Station During Park Refurbishment

Disneyland is now missing a key stop on its railway system.

Guests will now notice that the Disneyland Railroad has one less stop, with the New Orleans Square station closing for refurbishment. This closure is listed on the attraction’s webpage on the official Disneyland resort website, letting guests know that this experience has been cut short. A special note is posted don the website reading:

The New Orleans Square station is temporarily closed for refurbishment, but the Disneyland Railroad is still operating. Please check back here for updates.

At the time of publishing this article, no reopening timeframe was given for the New Orleans Square Station. Guests can utilize the iconic Disneyland Railroad to navigate Disneyland Park, with stops at Main Street U.S.A., Mickey’s Toontown, Tomorrowland, and New Orleans Square. Trains run every five to 10 minutes throughout the day and travel clockwise through the original Disneyland Park.

Walls can still be seen surrounding certain parts of the station after a fire broke out in late 2022, which is likely a target area during this refurbishment.

This station closure is also likely connected to ongoing work being done at Haunted Mansion, with Disneyland breathing new life into the exterior portion of the ride’s queue. Disney announced this project in 2023, revealing it would be expanding the story of the attraction with a brand-new area. The classic dark ride remains closed, with no word on when it will officially reopen.

The Disney theme parks are infamous for all featuring their own versions of a real-life working railroad system, with the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland trains being the most iconic. Both resorts allow guests to hop aboard an authentic, steam-powered locomotive and tour some of the most magical destinations on earth. Transportation and navigation were topics that greatly interested Walt Disney, and the Disney theme parks bring this passion to the forefront, with numerous modes of transportation offered at each and every park.

Guests can navigate the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts by boat, car, or bus, but the trains and Monorail remain the most iconic way to get around the Disney parks. This “futuristic” electric-powered train takes guests to and fro various locations across the two North American Disney resorts, as well as guests visiting the Tokyo Disneyland Resort in Japan.

However, if efficiency is what you seek, then make sure you don’t miss your chance to hop aboard the Skyliner at Walt Disney World. This high-flying method of travel takes guests upwards of 50 feet as they travel to and from multiple theme parks and hotels across the massive Orlando property.

