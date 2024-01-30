Authorities Issue Travel Warning as Protesters Block Roads to Disney

An ongoing nationwide protest may greatly affect travel to a certain Disneyland destination.

Related: Disney Monorail Undergoing Changes Amid Florida Inspection

Farmers are continuing their protests outside Paris for a second day, Tuesday, January 30, using anything and everything they can to block roads and highways leading to France’s capital. The goal of these protests is to put pressure on the French government after recent agriculture measures fell short of union demands, stating that producing and growing food should be more lucrative and easier to do.

Farmers deployed a whole suite of barricades, ranging from convoys of tractors to harvesters blocking roads. Protestors have described the event as a “siege” of Paris, with the main goal being to earn more concessions than what was originally promised. These protests will affect the Disneyland Paris Resort, and reporters are now issuing warnings to future guests visiting the resort.

As a result of a nationwide strike in France, many guests may have already had their Disney trips disrupted, as multiple roads are now closed. The A4 highway, which is located between Serris and Ferrieres-en-Brie, exits directly into the Disneyland Paris Resort.

This was recently confirmed by Disneyland Paris reporter DLP Report (@DLPReport), who shared the update on X (Twitter).

As part of nationwide strike actions in France, the A4 highway is closed between Serris and Ferrieres-en-Brie – right around the Disneyland Paris exit. Disruptions may continue into the next days, so check before you travel if you are driving in.

As part of nationwide strike actions in France, the A4 highway is closed between Serris and Ferrieres-en-Brie – right around the Disneyland Paris exit.

Disruptions may continue into the next days, so check before you travel if you are driving in. pic.twitter.com/1g4rrMBciN — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 29, 2024

“Our goal isn’t to bother or to ruin French people’s lives,” said Arnaud Rousseau, president of the influential FNSEA agricultural union, on RTL radio. “Our goal is to put pressure on the government to rapidly find solutions out of the crisis.”

These protests are not expected to halt anytime soon, with more planned for later this week. According to France24 , this movement is a direct result of the global food crisis made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started in February 2022. Farmers aren’t the only ones airing out their grievances, with drive-slow protests occurring on Monday, adding to the already-chaotic traffic situation. Authorities are recommending that drivers avoid personal vehicles and switch to public transport if possible.

The Disneyland Paris Resort brings in millions of travelers each and every year and is one of Europe’s premier tourist destinations. The resort is located in Chessy, France, and first opened to guests in 1992. Disneyland Paris is home to multiple theme parks as well as several recreational destinations, including Disney Village, the resort’s answer to places like Disney Springs and Downtown Disney at other Disney resorts. The two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, are filled to the brim with an amazing assortment of iconic rides and attractions, incredible live entertainment, and delicious food options.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney ride or attraction?