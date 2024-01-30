Disney Monorail Undergoing Changes Amid Florida Inspection

The Florida Department of Transportation is currently inspecting the monorails at Walt Disney World Resort.

Several months ago, the state of Florida, under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, enacted a significant change by replacing Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District with a state-funded board titled the Central Florida Tourism District. This decision led to legal disputes between Disney, which had enjoyed self-governance rights since its establishment in 1971, and Governor DeSantis, resulting in countersuits from both parties. As of this writing, those lawsuits are ongoing, and no resolution has been made through the courts.

In the latest update regarding this ongoing saga, attention has turned to the state’s inspection of the Disney monorail system. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently revealed that Disney had supplied them with safety manuals and existing documentation related to the monorail.

As the state of Florida begins inspecting the Disney Monorails, an interesting development has come forward from Disney’s end. Disney recently filed a permit at the Magic Kingdom Monorail Rectifier Building for electrical work, which will be done by Maddox Electrical Company.

There are constant construction updates that must be done to keep Walt Disney World Resort operating smoothly, but with the timing of the state inspections, many fans have wondered if they might be related. Neither Disney nor the FDOT have issued statements on this permit.

Though there have been rumors on social media, Inside the Magic previously covered that shutting down the monorails is not a likely course of action for these inspections. Senator Nick DiCeglie (R-18th district) stated, “That is going to be a last resort action. There would have to be some significant safety concerns in order for that monorail to be shut down.”

FDOT Deputy Communications Director Michael Williams also provided an exclusive statement to PJ Media, expressing FDOT’s commitment to safety as their top priority.

“Safety is FDOT’s top priority and, being that this is the first time that the State has had oversight, FDOT is doing its due diligence to thoroughly complete the review while ensuring the safety of travelers,” he said.

Furthermore, Williams explained that during the 2023 Legislative Session, HB 1305 mandated FDOT to perform safety inspections for fixed guideway transportation systems. Since then, FDOT has collaborated with Disney’s technical teams, reviewing past maintenance and inspection records, safety manuals, and initiating field inspections of the 14-mile-long monorail structure. The Department continues its collaboration with Disney to gather necessary information for the non-structural components of the fixed guideway system.

At this time, no other updates have been given on the inspections of the Disney monorail or construction plans that may happen in the future.