Disney World Robs DeSantis of Future Presidential Bid

In the legal and political battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World, it would appear that DeSantis has taken a critical hit, potentially losing his bid for President in 2024.

Disney World Shows Power Over DeSantis

In the latest news of the ongoing Walt Disney World Resort vs. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis battle, Disney seemed to have won the upper hand, at least for now.

In a new report from Oxford Economics, Walt Disney World generated over $40.3 billion in revenue for the Central Florida economy in 2022. That’s not all, though; Disney added over 250,000 indirect and direct employment opportunities last year.

So far, however, over 50% of Republicans agree that it was right for DeSantis to directly go after the House of Mouse this year, according to a new report from the DailyMail.

But the biggest breaking news from this ongoing feud is the news of a set date for Ron DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to bring their final remarks in the attempt to dismiss the lawsuits against them filed by Disney.

The United States District Judge has set a date for December 12, just under three weeks at the time of this article’s release.

But in the latest news, the Florida Governor might have just lost his Presidential bid, all thanks to Mickey Mouse himself.

Last week, Forbes released an article discussing the immense power that Disney holds in Florida over Ron DeSantis, mentioning how Disney not only added so many new jobs and generated so much money for the state but data showed something interesting.

The article from Forbes mentions how DeSantis support has plummeted from 34% in January to 14% as of recently. The report focuses on how it’s plummeted because of his ongoing feud with Disney.

According to the findings from the Oxford Study, the President of Tourism economics, Adam Sacks, had this to say:

Disney is an economic catalyst to the state of Florida generating billions in economic activity, either directly, or indirectly through its supply chain and the spending of employees.

Sacks also mentioned how Disney is vital to the overall economic state of Florida, as the company generated $6.6 billion in taxes toward public services. The data also included how $3.1 billion generated by Disney was the same as giving each Florida resident “$379.”

Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle had this to say about the study: