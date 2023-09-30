Disney World Monorail Malfunctions, Left Suspended for Hours

Walt Disney World Resort guests were given a rare sight on Friday afternoon when some trouble reportedly occurred on a Disney Monorail.

Transportation within Walt Disney World Resort is a seamlessly orchestrated network designed to enhance the overall guest experience and add to the magic of the visit.

First, there’s the Disney Skyliner, which is a relatively newer addition to the transportation network, providing a bird’s-eye view of the resort. This gondola system connects Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT to several resort hotels, including Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Riviera Resort, and Disney’s Pop Century Resort. The Skyliner combines convenience with a unique, picturesque journey through the skies, making it a delightful way to explore Disney World.

For those seeking a more down-to-earth mode of transportation, Disney’s fleet of buses is another reliable option. These buses crisscross the resort, connecting theme parks, resort hotels, and other destinations. They offer air-conditioned comfort and accessibility for guests, making them a practical choice for traveling within the resort. Additionally, buses often feature Disney-themed designs, adding a touch of magic to the journey.

Among all the modes of transportation, though, the iconic Monorail stands out. Since its inauguration in 1971, the Disney Monorail has been synonymous with Disney World, symbolizing the park’s commitment to innovation and futuristic design. It’s not merely a mode of transport; it’s an attraction in its own right.

The Monorail system consists primarily of two lines: the Express Monorail and the Resort Monorail. The former provides a direct route between the Transportation and Ticket Center (TTC) and Magic Kingdom Park, offering guests a swift journey to the heart of the magic. Meanwhile, the Resort Monorail connects Magic Kingdom Park with three Disney resort hotels: Disney’s Contemporary Resort, the Polynesian Village Resort, and the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Traveling on these Monorails is not just about getting from point A to B; it’s an opportunity to savor breathtaking views of iconic landmarks and lush landscapes from the elevated track.

In addition to the monorail that runs from the TTC and Disney Resorts to Magic Kingdom, guests can also catch a Disney World monorail that takes them over to EPCOT. The EPCOT Monorail system originates from the TTC and runs to and from the Disney park from there.

On Friday, Disney World guests were treated to a strange and rare sight when they spotted Monorail Yellow stopped on its tracks, suspended over water. Multiple users on social media noticed that the Disney monorail had come to a stop and took photos. As you can see from the pictures below, the Disney monorail had been stopped on the tracks for several hours.

Disney World has not given any word on the reason for the stoppage of the monorail or what exactly might have caused the malfunction. The monorail has a switch lever, meaning that another monorail was still running inside of EPCOT while Monorail Yellow was stopped. It’s entirely possible that this was a planned closure to fix something on the monorail, but nothing has been confirmed.

Hopefully, we’ll see Monorail Yellow back transporting guests soon. Luckily, there are still plenty of other options for you to get around Walt Disney World Resort if you’re staying at Disney Resort hotel, including the Disney buses.

In the meantime, if you had a chance, you definitely should’ve gotten a photo with the Monorail while it’s sitting still. A fun photo with Disney transportation in the background is something that can’t be taken every day.

Did you see this rare at Walt Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!