Guest Bashes Disney Skyliner After Recent Negative Experience

Disney’s newest transportation system — the Disney Skyliner — takes Guests from their Resort hotel to one of the Disney theme parks, all while taking in beautiful views of Walt Disney World landscape.

Guests can board Disney’s Skyliner — a complementary mode of transportation — and glide past one-of-a-kind views of waterways, woodlands, and two Walt Disney World theme parks — Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT. The new Skyliner transposition is in constant motion, which means Guests arrive at their destination within minutes! Relax along the way, take in the views, and you will be there before you know it.

Though many love riding the Disney Skyliner, one Guest who recently visited Walt Disney World found a flaw in the transposition system, especially if there are thunderstorms in the area.

A Disney World Guest took to social media to share negative experiences they encountered with the Disney Skyliner. They began by saying, “Just stayed 9 nights at Pop Century and I have some thoughts on the Skyliner. All in all I think it’s great but there is a chance for a major negative.”

The user continued to explain the situation at hand:

If it thunderstorm out while you are leaving the park the Skyliner will be closed. If you are at DHS, not too big of a deal because you are leaving out the same gate. If you are planning to leave Epcot walking halfway around the world to see that it’s closed could really suck. But this isn’t the real issue.

The Guest proceeded to explain what they specifically encountered when using the Skyliner:

They normally don’t run buses to\from Pop Century for Epcot because of the Skyliner. So when it thunderstorms and that storm lines up with the end of the (crappy) fireworks Disney isn’t prepared. Despite Disney knowing how many people are in the park, are staying at Pop Century, the weather and when the park closes the line for the bus was back to the park entrance. To put that another way we waited through 12 busses, or roughly 80 min others behind us likely waited longer. Maybe this is a fluke, but it did manage to happen to us both days we went to Epcot.

If you are visiting Walt Disney World and plan to use the Skyliner, be sure to check the Weather Channel for any nearby storms, as well as ask a nearby Cast Member for the most up-to-date information regarding if the Skyliner is operating.

The Disney Skyliner allows Guests staying at Disney’s Art of Animation, Disney’s Pop Century, Disney’s Caribbean Beach, or Disney’s Riviera Resort to travel from their resort to two Disney theme parks — EPCOT or Disney’s Hollywood Studios — all while taking in beautiful views of Disney landscape.

Walt Disney World describes this mode of transportation as:

Take to the skies—travel by aerial gondola for a bird’s-eye view of various locations around Walt Disney World Resort! Discover Disney Skyliner, an incredible way to travel around Walt Disney World Resort! Glide across the sky and add an extra dash of pixie dust to your day. This grand, state-of-the-art gondola system conveniently connects Disney’s Hollywood Studios and International Gateway at Epcot to the following Resort hotels: Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Riviera Resort. Guests will be able to enjoy easy access to Disney’s BoardWalk entertainment district and a fun way to travel between International Gateway at Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Plus, the Disney Skyliner provides a relaxing trip to dining locations across Disney Resort hotels—including Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort and Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. Some of the gondolas are adorned with iconic Disney Characters, figures from Disney attractions and film favorites, which makes getting around even more magical as Guests enjoy breathtaking vistas over and between each of these enchanting locations!

