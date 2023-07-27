Controversial Investment “Ruins” Disney World Resort, Now a “Hot Mess”

Walt Disney World Resort has made its name as a premier destination for tourists from all over the globe – but some feel like its latest investment is a “hot mess.”

First opened in 1971, Walt Disney World Resort has – like every other Disney Park – undergone multiple makeovers throughout the years. What was once just Magic Kingdom and a handful of Resorts today comprises EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, two water parks, and over 25 hotels.

Walt Disney vowed upon the opening of Disneyland that the Park would never be complete as long as imagination exists in the world. The same mantra is true of Walt Disney World, with each Park and hotel receiving its fair share of updates since its opening.

Over the past few years, Guests have seen the addition of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios, the opening (and swift closure announcement) of the costly Star Wars hotel Galactic Starcruiser, and Walt Disney World Resort’s latest roller coasters, TRON Lightcycle / Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

On the hotel side of things, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is the latest Resort to receive a boost. Situated around Seven Seas Lagoon alongside the Grand Floridian Resort and the Contemporary Resort, each standard room at the Polynesian has recently been refurbished to a Moana (2016) theme, the lobby has had a total renovation, and a new set of Disney Vacation Club villas are currently being constructed on part of the Polynesian Village Resort beach.

However, not everyone’s happy about the transformation of this Walt Disney World opening day Resort. A recent Reddit thread accused the updates of ruining the Polynesian, claiming that the combination of construction and refurbishment have put the Resort in a “sad state.”

User Desmoot wrote: “Recently I took the water taxi from Magic Kingdom and it really put the Polynesian Resort’s sad state into focus. You notice a giant concrete monstrosity looming on the right. The beautiful beaches are obscured by $3000 a night bungalows sitting on the water.”

The “$3000 a night bungalows” in question are the new DVC villas, which have led to a significant reduction in beach space for Guests at the Resort and partially block the Seven Seas Lagoon view. However, they’re not the only thing apparently impacting the Polynesian.

“The lobby is bare,” they wrote. “‘Ohana has not returned to form, the Luau is gone.” While they admitted that Trader Sams has been a nice addition to the Resort, they think that the “magic seems gone” and that what once felt like an “island oasis now feels like a hot mess.”

The lobby seems to be a sore point for many Parkgoers, with the recent renovation stripping it of its iconic waterfall. “Still salty about the lobby,” said Fitzy0728. “It’s literally the meme ‘soul vs soulless,’ but it’s not a meme. The new lobby is absolutely devoid of soul.”

Another ongoing issue at the Polynesian Resort seems to be its crowds. “Hated the main pool while we were there, packed in like sardines,” wrote Pianomanzano. User Ovaltene17 agreed, noting, “The layout is such that there just isn’t a lot of space around the pool.”

As some pointed out, the situation should improve upon the completion of construction. The controversial new DVC towers are set to open in 2024. Until that point, however, it seems like Walt Disney World Resort Guests aren’t too keen on the current state of the Polynesian.

Have you visited Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort recently? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!