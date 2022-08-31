Every Walt Disney World Resort hotel has its own set of unique, memorable activities that you might not know about. From a luxurious princess makeover to s’mores over the campfire, your family can enjoy the perfect recreation activity, even if you’re not a Resort hotel Guest!

Of course, nothing compares to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney Springs, or Walt Disney World Resort’s two Water Parks: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon or Disney’s Blizzard Beach. But even the most devoted Disney Parks fans need a break from the action!

Walt Disney World Resort Hopping

Resort Hopping is an essential part of a Walt Disney World vacation for many Guests. Using free Disney Parks transportation like the Monorail, busses, Water Transportation, and the Disney Sky Liner, Guests can explore any of the 32 on-property Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

Many Guests Resort Hop for character dining at iconic Disney Resort restaurants like ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort or Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, but you don’t have to eat to explore Resort Hotels.

You might want to relax and enjoy some calmer recreational activities at the end of a long Disney Park day. This guide will help you take advantage of the recreation offerings at your Walt Disney World Resort Hotel or Resort hopping to another.

Walt Disney World Value Resort Hotels and Campgrounds

It’s no surprise that you can gather around the campfire for a complimentary sing-a-long with Chip and Dale at The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort. But did you know that you can now make s’mores at all of Disney’s Value Resort hotels? Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort all offer a s’mores kit for less than $10 per Guest on select nights.

At Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Guests can also sign up for a Mickey Tie-Dye activity to pair with their legendary Tie-Dye cheesecake. The cost is typically less than $30 per Guest. There is so much fun to be had – even at the cheapest Disney hotels!

Movie nights by the pool are another great way to end a long Disney Parks day! Only Guests staying at each Resort have access to the pool, but everyone can enjoy the film outside the gated area. Each Walt Disney World Value Resort offers pool movie nights. While waiting, take in the oversized props and Disney decor around each Resort’s walking trail!

Walt Disney World Moderate Resort Hotels

More luxurious than Value Resorts at more affordable rates than Deluxe Resorts, crafts and activities are plentiful at Moderate Resort Hotels. Except for The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, the Walt Disney World Moderate Resort Hotels also offer movies under the stars!

At Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, play volleyball in the sand, rent a fishing rod, or enjoy a Pirate Adventure Cruise for just $30, with lunch provided! Disney’s Port Orleans Resort Riverside offers $55 horse and carriage rides along the Sassagoula River. For a taste of New Orleans, head to Disney’s Port Orleans Resort French Quarter and enjoy an evening of jazz at the Scat Cat’s Club Lounge, open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily.

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort also offers s’mores by the campfire, volleyball, and a fun run! Most Sundays at 6:45 a.m., Guests can pay $15 per person to participate in the 1.7-mile race, ending with a finisher’s collector pin and a delicious Magdalena!

Walt Disney World Deluxe Resort Hotels and Villas

Whether you’re staying at a Walt Disney World Deluxe Resort Hotel or Resort Hopping to take in the luxurious surroundings, there’s lots of recreation to enjoy.

Obviously, you can enjoy up-close encounters with giraffes, zebras, and more at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge! But did you know Guests can enjoy wine tasting, African drums, and other music throughout the day?

Over at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts, enjoy movies under the stars. Rent a watercraft to enjoy the marina, or conquer the trails on a Surrey Bike!

Disney’s Boardwalk Inn is in a league of its own with an entire Boardwalk of offerings to enjoy! Many Guests visit to enjoy shopping and dining offerings, but Guests can also show off their moves at the Atlantic Dance Hall or cheer for dueling pianos at Jellyrolls. The Resort also offers Surrey Bike Rentals and Movies Under the Stars.

At Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Resort Guests only can sign up at check-in for the chance to be the Flag family. Though it’s not guaranteed, your family will be contacted if chosen to experience this tradition exclusive to Wilderness Lodge. For anywhere from $32 to $50 per half-hour, Guests can rent motorized boats and Surrey Bikes. Guests from Disney’s Fort Wilderness campgrounds and cabins can also head to Disney’s Wilderness Lodge to take advantage of Movies Under the Stars.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa naturally offers many pampering options – but did you know Guests of all ages can get a princess makeover? While Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disney Springs and Magic Kingdom is limited to Guests 12 and under, Senses Spa offers Character Couture hair and makeup makeovers ranging from $50 to $180. They’ll even throw in some glitter and a tiara!

After your makeover, stay at the Grand Floridian for a proper Tea Party or head to Disney’s Contemporary Resort to watch the fireworks over Cinderella Castle from the beach. They even play the music from Disney Enchantment along with the show!

Sign up for complimentary ukelele instructions or a low-cost lei-making class at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Guests can also fish in the Seven Seas Lagoon, rent paddle boats or motorboats, and get an up-close look at The Electrical Water Pageant each evening.

The Holiday Season at Walt Disney World

Around the Holidays, take a loop around the Monorail to check out the breathtaking decor and the magnificent Gingerbread Houses at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort. Around Easter, many Deluxe Resort Hotels display intricately decorated chocolate eggs!

Disney Resort recreation and entertainment offerings are always subject to change. Check the Walt Disney World Resort website, My Disney Experience app, or with the Front Desk to confirm availability.

Make sure to ask for an activity and entertainment schedule when you check into your Disney Resort so you don’t miss any fun. What Disney World hotel recreational activity are you going to try?