Guests Forced to Wait In PACKED Crowd For Water Transportation During Storm

Unusually long thunderstorms rocked Walt Disney World Resort this week, leading to severe flooding at EPCOT, cancellation of Magic Kingdom’s firework show, and outdoor ride evacuations.

One of our reporters at Magic Kingdom said the storm on Monday lasted nearly three hours. Though rain is an everyday occurrence in swampy Central Florida, such a long and persistent thunderstorm is unexpected. She shared this video of Guests running for shelter on Main Street, U.S.A.:

@700ceo on TikTok shared another perspective from the thunderstorm. Guests tried to leave Magic Kingdom for the night, but the monorail was down due to inclement weather, and many buses were suspended. This left thousands of Guests waiting for one of three Ferry Boats operating on the Seven Seas Lagoon:

The video shows thousands of Guests packed under an awning to avoid the rain. Thankfully, while it may take a while for Walt Disney World Water Transportation to arrive, the boats have a high capacity and can take on more Guests than the average Disney bus or Monorail car.

No one was injured during the severe thunderstorms at Walt Disney World Resort this week.

More on Walt Disney World Resort Ferries

Walt Disney World Water Transportation can take Resort Hotel Guests to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney Springs. From Disney:

All Aboard!

Turn your travel into a treat on our fleet of boats that’s an attraction in itself. Take in the scenery and relax with welcome breezes as you sail around Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake. Feel the wind in your hair and the magic in the air as you cruise Crescent Lake and Lake Hollywood. Water taxis and ferries sail to and from Magic Kingdom park. Most routes run on 15- to 30-minute intervals. Magic Kingdom Park

Accessible by water launch (also known as water taxi) from: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Ferryboats connect Magic Kingdom park to the Transportation and Ticket Center. EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Watercraft service is available from the following Resort hotels: Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel

Walt Disney World Swan Hotel Disney Springs

Travel between Disney Springs and the following locations via Watercraft service: Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney’s Port Orleans – French Quarter

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

Have you ever taken the ferry boat or water taxi at the Disney Parks?