Guests Forced to Wait In PACKED Crowd For Water Transportation During Storm

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
Guests crowd under an awning waiting to board the ferry at Magic Kingdom in the rain.

Unusually long thunderstorms rocked Walt Disney World Resort this week, leading to severe flooding at EPCOT, cancellation of Magic Kingdom’s firework show, and outdoor ride evacuations. 

Related: Fire Alarm Forces Disney Resort Guests Into Torrential, Dangerous Storm

One of our reporters at Magic Kingdom said the storm on Monday lasted nearly three hours. Though rain is an everyday occurrence in swampy Central Florida, such a long and persistent thunderstorm is unexpected. She shared this video of Guests running for shelter on Main Street, U.S.A.:

@700ceo on TikTok shared another perspective from the thunderstorm. Guests tried to leave Magic Kingdom for the night, but the monorail was down due to inclement weather, and many buses were suspended. This left thousands of Guests waiting for one of three Ferry Boats operating on the Seven Seas Lagoon:

@700ceo

When you’re getting ready to watch fireworks at #disneyworld and the bottom drops out 😂 #universalstudios #universalstudiosorlando #disneyland #magickingdom #Epcot #epcotball #waltdisneyworld #waltdisney #disney

♬ Drink – Dirty – Lil Jon

The video shows thousands of Guests packed under an awning to avoid the rain. Thankfully, while it may take a while for Walt Disney World Water Transportation to arrive, the boats have a high capacity and can take on more Guests than the average Disney bus or Monorail car.

magic kingdom ferry boat
Credit: D23

No one was injured during the severe thunderstorms at Walt Disney World Resort this week.

More on Walt Disney World Resort Ferries

disney boat
Credit: ITM

Walt Disney World Water Transportation can take Resort Hotel Guests to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney Springs. From Disney:

All Aboard!

Turn your travel into a treat on our fleet of boats that’s an attraction in itself.

Take in the scenery and relax with welcome breezes as you sail around Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake. Feel the wind in your hair and the magic in the air as you cruise Crescent Lake and Lake Hollywood. Water taxis and ferries sail to and from Magic Kingdom park. Most routes run on 15- to 30-minute intervals.

Magic Kingdom Park
Accessible by water launch (also known as water taxi) from:

  • Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
  • Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  • Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
  • Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Ferryboats connect Magic Kingdom park to the Transportation and Ticket Center.

EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Watercraft service is available from the following Resort hotels:

  • Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
  • Disney’s Beach Club Villas
  • Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
  • Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel
  • Walt Disney World Swan Hotel

Disney Springs
Travel between Disney Springs and the following locations via Watercraft service:

  • Disney’s Old Key West Resort

  • Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

  • Disney’s Port Orleans – French Quarter

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

magic kingdom ferry boat
Credit: ITM

Have you ever taken the ferry boat or water taxi at the Disney Parks? 

 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alumni and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!