Disney World Fans Say Popular Resort Restaurant “Sucks”

‘Ohana is a beloved family-style restaurant at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. It’s also home to ‘Ohana Best Friends Breakfast with Lilo, Stitch, and friends, which is returning for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on September 27.

This Polynesian American restaurant has come under fire recently for removing fan-favorite appetizers and other menu items that have changed after the restaurant reopened in 2021.

Now, dozens of Walt Disney World Resort fans have joined together in support of a Reddit post by u/NooksCrannyPanties that argues that ‘Ohana is overrated:

I have to just ask…does anyone else think ‘Ohana sucks? It was by far the most hyped meal of our trip. ALL the vloggers, bloggers, websites, etc. hype up ‘Ohana and the noodles as one of the goat experiences on Disney property. Well it wasn’t. Everything was just…fine. The highlight to me were the potstickers and yeah, the noodles were good, but not legendary to the point I’ve been led to believe. The biggest travesty, in my opinion, was the meat. I like my meat cooked rare, so for me this was practically inedible. For $55 per person, I would expect to be able to tell you how I’d like my steak done. The chicken was fine and the wings were reasonably good. But the noods. From everything said about them I thought I was in for a transcendent experience, but I could probably make these at home and have them turn out better. I will say the bread pudding was good, so I get the hype there, however I can get that at Kona Cafe for a lot less. Is it just me? Was I expecting too much? Our last trip was a hit on the food front, but with the exception of the always excellent Le Cellier, we had better quick service meals than table service this trip.

The post received nearly 100 votes of support and dozens of supportive comments. u/mrmaestro9420 agreed but said they love ‘Ohana regardless:

Ohana is a weird category. It’s all you can eat, like a buffet, so you can’t expect heaven from the quality. Then again, I think it’s a cut above buffets at WDW for a similar price. Ohana to me is a little more about the experience. I love the Polynesian. I love the music, the ukulele player, and the big tables. It’s the place where I can’t wait to put on a camp shirt, order a Lapu Lapu, and enjoy the atmosphere with extended family. Then, there’s the plus that the food is better than other all-you-can-eat locations. There is, of course, better food at WDW, but there’s also better and cheaper food where I live in San Diego. I won’t argue that Ohana isn’t overhyped. I’m sorry it wasn’t a favorite.

Start your day with a bountiful breakfast or sit down to a Polynesian-themed dinner—both served family-style. Rise and Shine for Breakfast You and your ʻohana can delight in an American breakfast influenced by Polynesian flavors. Feast family-style on popular selections such as scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, Stitch and Mickey waffles, ham with pineapple, a variety of fresh fruits and ʻOhana pineapple bread. Dinner with Hawaiian Hospitality Enjoy an evening of Hawaiian-flavored specialties and music in a Polynesian-themed setting. Unwind in a dining room brimming with tikis and tropical greenery as you savor delicious dishes like grilled teriyaki beef, spicy peel-n-eat shrimp, grilled chicken and ʻOhana Noodles. Plus, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with pineapple coconut bread pudding and vanilla ice cream. It’s a tantalizing taste of the South Pacific!