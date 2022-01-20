Disney Removes Beloved Appetizer From Fan-Favorite ‘Ohana

When a Disney dining location is deeply beloved by fans, any change will often cause a ruffle in their feathers.

Recently, we have seen ‘Ohana come back to life at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort! The dining location is a table service food option at the monorail Resort and offers family-style meals for breakfast, late lunch, and dinner. Before the pandemic, breakfast was a character meal with Lilo, Stich, and Mickey Mouse; however, the characters have not yet returned to the location as of yet.

When it comes to dinner, the following is included in an all you care to enjoy fashion:

Mixed Greens Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

Signature ‘Ohana Bread with Honey Butter

Honey-Coriander Chicken Wings

Pork Dumplings Tossed In Garlic-Chili Sauce

‘Ohana Dinner Skillet:

Wood-fire Grilled Teriyaki Beef*, Spicy Peel-n-Eat Shrimp, Grilled Chicken with Polynesian-inspired Chimichurri Sauce, ‘Ohana Noodles, Roasted Broccolini

Wood-fire Grilled Teriyaki Beef*, Spicy Peel-n-Eat Shrimp, Grilled Chicken with Polynesian-inspired Chimichurri Sauce, ‘Ohana Noodles, Roasted Broccolini ‘Ohana Bread Pudding – À la mode with Homemade Caramel Sauce

A few months ago, ‘Ohana removed the fan-favorite ‘Ohana Noodles from the skillet, which set off Disney foodies into a rage. Many love the noodles dearly and publically complained and started petitions to bring them back. It seemed Disney heard the cries as the noodles were soon back on the menu.

Now, there is a Reddit thread wondering if something else is missing from the menu. Gaelorian posted:

Can someone dispel a rumor that Ohana has discontinued its bread service and is now just serving Hawaiian rolls?

Having gone to ‘Ohana this week, I can attest that the Hawaiian rolls were being served over the popularly known bread service. There are some who have responded to the Reddit thread and noted that this may be a supply chain issue. Typically bread service usually has a variety of biscuit-looking bread with a variety of flavors and options. The chicken that the restaurant serves has also seemed to have undergone a change from what was previously offered.

The menu still notes “Signature ‘Ohana Bread with Honey Butter,” so hopefully, this means that the bread service will still return at a later date. Or, perhaps Hawaiian rolls are the new “signature” option. Pog juice was also removed as a beverage option; however, if you ask your server kindly, they may be able to bring you some out!

Pricing for ‘Ohana is $55.00 per adult, plus tax and gratuity, and $33.00 per child, plus tax and gratuity. Disney describes the location as:

Rise and Shine for Breakfast

You and your ʻohana can delight in an American breakfast influenced by Polynesian flavors. Feast family-style on popular selections such as scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, Stitch and Mickey waffles, ham with pineapple, a variety of fresh fruits and ʻOhana pineapple bread. Dinner with Hawaiian Hospitality

Enjoy an evening of Hawaiian-flavored specialties and music in a Polynesian-themed setting. Unwind in a dining room brimming with tikis and tropical greenery as you savor delicious dishes like grilled teriyaki beef, spicy peel-n-eat shrimp, grilled chicken and ʻOhana Noodles. Plus, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with pineapple coconut bread pudding and vanilla ice cream. It’s a tantalizing taste of the South Pacific! Guests 21 years of age and older can also enjoy wine and tropical alcoholic drinks from the full bar.

Guests should make a reservation for the dining location on their My Disney Experience app. Disney’s Polynesian Resort has recently seen a massive overhaul introducing new Moana-theming to the rooms and Resort! Enjoy a Dole Whip while relaxing in the newly renovated rooms.

What do you think about ‘Ohana’s menu and food?

