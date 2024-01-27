The Incredicoaster Is Getting Refurbished… Again!

One of Disneyland Resort’s iconic rides, The Incredicoaster, is closing indefinitely just months after its last refurbishment. Recent Disney California Adventure Park guests report ongoing mechanical issues with the roller coaster and frequent breakdowns.

The Incredicoaster is the icon of Pixar Pier, serving alongside Pixar Pal-A-Round as the background for World of Color. Formerly known as California Screamin’, the wooden roller coaster has entertained Disney Park guests since Disney California Adventure Park opened in 2001.

“Join the Incredibles in a mad dash to catch Jack-Jack as he wreaks havoc throughout this high-speed chase!” Disneyland Resort writes of the attraction. “Baby Jack-Jack’s superpowers are causing chaos as he teleports from tunnel to tunnel, and The Incredibles sprint into action to save the day. Buckle up for an exhilarating ride around Pixar Pier!”

According to the Disneyland Resort website, The Incredicoaster will close on March 4, 2024. It will remain closed through at least March 7, as the Southern California Disney Parks’ calendar hasn’t been updated past that date. Inside the Magic contacted Disneyland Resort about the end date for the upcoming Incredicoaster refurbishment but did not receive a response.

Attraction refurbishments are normal at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Tens of thousands of guests flow through the Disney theme parks daily, so it’s natural for wear-and-tear to impact even the best-designed rides. However, it’s unusual for The Incredicoaster to close so soon after its refurbishment in late November 2023.

Disney Parks fans say another Incredicoaster refurb is desperately needed. The ride breaks down frequently, and many guests report that some special effects aren’t working.

“I just rode it on Friday and it needs it,” u/arubablueshoes said on Reddit. “The laser tunnel wasn’t working.”

“It’s sorely needed,” u/Poverload237 agreed. “It’s a fun ride but last time I rode it, we came to a screeching halt with a really loud metal sound right after the little bunny hills part, and I had to question if my cognition was off and I hadn’t gotten onto Matterhorn by mistake.”

“It broke down when I was there on Jan 15th,” u/fueled_by_pizza wrote.

Inside the Magic will report any updates to the upcoming Incredicoaster refurbishment. Ride closures are subject to change, so check the Disneyland Resort app or website for an up-to-date schedule before your visit.

Have you recently experienced a breakdown or noticed maintenance issues on any Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park rides? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the comments outlined in this article are based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.