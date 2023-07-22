Disneyland Icon Hints at Maintenance Issues After Malfunction

Cast Members were quick to respond to help multiple Guests stuck on a Disneyland icon after an unexpected malfunction.

It would appear that the Happiest Place on Earth continues to face an increasing number of ride malfunctions despite tremendous efforts and lengthy — and sometimes confusing — refurbishments across the Southern California Disney Resort. And a recent incident hinted at more maintenance issues at the Resort, leaving Guests stuck aboard an iconic Disney ride.

Despite undergoing a lengthy refurbishment earlier this year, it would appear that Grizzly River Run in Disney California Adventure continues to face technical difficulties.

Multiple Guests were recently stuck aboard the Disneyland icon, likely ending their visit to the Southern California Disney Resort on a not-so-magical note. A video of the incident was posted by @nerddad1982 on TikTok, who was stuck on the ride barely seconds after his boat left the dispatch station. The user did not mention how long he and his party had to wait before a Cast Member rushed to help them and surely other Guests boarding the attraction at the time. You can see the video below:

The Guest did not share many details about his experience during the ride shutdown. Therefore it is uncertain if Guests were evacuated from the iconic ride or if they had to wait for the attraction to resume operations. Either way, the ordeal likely wasn’t a very enjoyable way to end their visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.

This isn’t the first time Grizzly River Run has become the stage of a less-than-magical incident. Inside the Magic reported on a Guest shamelessly jumping off the attraction forcing Cast Members to take dramatic actions at the ride.

Disneyland icons malfunction. Is the magic ruined?

Unfortunately, Grizzly River Run is not the first iconic Disney ride to suffer malfunctions recently. Inside the Magic has recently reported on malfunctions at the Haunted Mansion, moving a Guest to tears after the unpleasant experience, Pirates of the Caribbean being stormed by firefighters, and Indiana Jones Adventure breaking down after its lengthy and much-needed refurbishment, triggering Guests who disrespected Cast Members and other parkgoers during the incident.

And Guests’ unruly behavior has also forced different shutdowns at Disneyland Park. The most recent example is a man dragging their infant through the water at Pirates of the Caribbean to dozens of Guests’ shock.

It is true that ride breakdowns appear to be more common at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure than they used to be, or at least are being shared more often, thanks to social media. However, Disneyland officials, Cast Members, and many workers are committed to the Park’s maintenance and proper operations to ensure a magical experience for all Guests, keeping their health and safety a top priority.

Part of these efforts includes the temporary closures of Soarin’ Around the World, Toy Story Midway Mania!, and Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan’s Flight, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Space Mountain, and even the Disneyland Monorail at Disneyland Park throughout this summer to carry out maintenance and refurbishment works on the Disney rides.

Unfortunately, despite Disneyland’s efforts and commitment to excellence, welcoming tens of thousands of Guests every day makes it hard to keep everything running smoothly all the time, no matter how hard Cast Members work for it.

Have you ever experienced a ride shutdown at Disneyland? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!