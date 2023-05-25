Iconic Disney Ride Closing Indefinitely Next Month

Hoping for a Star Wars adventure outside of Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort? Hurry! A beloved Disney ride is closing indefinitely on June 4, 2023.

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain returned to temporarily replace Space Mountain on May 1. The rollercoaster overlay has taken over Tomorrowland multiple times, starting in 2016. Disneyland Park is the only United States Disney Park ever to receive the Star Wars retheme. (Though Walt Disney World Resort offers exclusive Halloween and Christmas versions of the ride during Magic Kingdom after-hours events.)

If you can’t make it to the Disney Parks before June 4, you can plan a trip to Disneyland Paris! Hyperspace Mountain permanently replaced the European Disney Park’s indoor rollercoaster in 2017.

More on Hyperspace Mountain – the Disney Ride From a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Take a ride on the most unique roller coaster overlay at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure! “Hurtle through hyperspace while dodging furious dogfights during this high-speed Star Wars adventure,” reads the official Disney ride description. “Fend off cross fire from swarms of New Republic X-wing starfighters and Imperial TIE fighters amidst a galactic onslaught!”

“Your mission begins with a briefing from Admiral Ackbar: the New Republic needs help flying reconnaissance vessels to survey an Imperial Star Destroyer. After being escorted into hyperspace by an elite X-wing squadron, you arrive only to find the Star Destroyer waiting with a swarm of TIE fighters—it’s a trap! As starfighter forces valiantly battle Imperial vessels, you’re caught up in a barrage of cannon fire. Maneuvers become more intense as you join the New Republic squadron for one final, courageous assault on the menacing Star Destroyer. It’s an epic Star Wars combat scene taken straight from the films—but hurry, Hyperspace Mountain is only open for a limited time!”

Which is the superior Disney ride: Space Mountain or Hyperspace Mountain? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.