Disneyland Closes Star Wars Attraction Unexpectedly Before Major Refurbishment

It looks like any Disneyland Paris Guests will have to wait even longer to visit a galaxy far, far away. After announcing a major refurb, the ride has been shut down unexpectedly.

Disneyland Paris

This Disney Park is located in Chessy, France, about 20 miles (32 km) east of Paris. It comprises two theme Parks, several Disney Resort hotels, a Disney nature Resort, dining, entertainment, a shopping complex, and a pretty excellent golf course for Guests to enjoy while on holiday or vacation.

The theme Park is owned by Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products and is operated by Disney Parks International. Disneyland Paris sees around 15 million Guests annually (as of 2019).

The theme Park has been undoing some pretty notable developments, like crossing the $2.5 billion mark. But aside from making a ton of cash, they will finally open their highly innovative parking lot after three years.

Some new footage has also been released regarding their latest addition, The World of Frozen.

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain is Disneyland Paris’ exclusive take on the trendy Space Mountain ride, themed to the iconic Star Wars franchise.

On the ride, you follow the Rebel Alliance on an exciting adventure into hyperspace to spy on an Imperial Star Destroyer successfully.

The ride is exciting and ranks high on most Guests’ list of top rides to get on when visiting this Disney Park.

Per the official Disneyland Paris website:

It’s a Trap!

To the Admiral’s despair, the Empire is expecting you, welcoming your arrival from hyperspace with open armaments. It’s down to you and your X-wing escort to blast through a swarm of deadly TIE fighters and blow up a menacing Star Destroyer. Will the Force be strong with you?

Disneyland Paris Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain Updates

After announcing a major refurbishment for Hyperspace Mountain in the coming months, Disney has shut down the ride unexpectedly.

Yesterday and today, in a tweet sent out by DLP Report, you can see Disney Crews working on the Columbiad cannon:

🔧 At Hyperspace Mountain, crews are working in the Columbiad cannon. The Attraction has not opened today due to technical issues and it is unclear how long it will take before it can reopen. pic.twitter.com/7o14JXqTD7 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 17, 2023

DLP Report also recently made this statement in a tweet:

🔧 Update: Hyperspace Mountain has now been marked as closed until this Friday included, due to unexpected technical issues. https://t.co/8xO0S5EDQt pic.twitter.com/qWfIz1D60j — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 18, 2023

The popular attraction seems to be down due to unexpected maintenance scheduling.

The ride is expecting a significant refurb from May 22 through June 2. But now, with the ride being down until April 22, or maybe longer, Disney fans are not too happy about this news.

