Disney Favorites Set for Magical Makeover: Beloved Attractions to Temporarily Close for Exciting Refurbishment

Disneyland Resort in California is preparing to shut down a few attractions for significant refurbishments. Here’s what we know.

A Couple of Disneyland Attractions Are Closing for Refurbishment

Scott Gustin on Twitter recently posted a tweet letting Disneyland Resort fans and Guests know about a few shutdowns happening soon for some pretty big attractions inside the Park. The following attractions set to close down will be the following:

Toy Story Midway Mania! at Disney California Adventure Park will close for refurbishment on July 17 and is expected to reopen in mid-August. Soarin' Around the World will close for refurbishment on July 5 and is expected to reopen on July 15. pic.twitter.com/FJNcGPXyN8 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 16, 2023

It would appear that Toy Story Midway Mania! and Soarin’ Around the World will also close down for a lengthy refurbishment. Both attractions are popular within Disneyland, so if anyone reading this hopes to ride those rides soon, you better hurry as those shutdown dates are quickly approaching. Once again, the closing dates for the following attractions will be:

Toy Story Midway Mania!: set to close down July 17

Soarin’ Around the World: set to close down July 5

Toy Story Midway Mania! It will be closed for around four weeks, while Soarin’ Around the World will close for only ten days. These refurbishments might be significant, or they might be maintenance only. Interestingly, these rides will close down during the peak summer season.

Toy Story Midway Mania! at Disneyland Park

Toy Story Midway Mania! Disneyland Park is an interactive 4-D theme Park attraction themed after the famous Disney Pixar film franchise Toy Story. The ride debuted in 2008 and was moved to its new location inside Pixar Pier after the land was built in 2018. Park Guests wear 3-D glasses aboard a ride that will spin them around inside the vehicle as they make their way through virtual environments based on the classic carnival midway games. Per the official Disneyland website:

Andy’s got some new games—and the toys are taking over. Put on your 3D glasses, take a seat in a swiveling carnival car and twirl through the portal to a wild world of toys. Grab your Spring-Action Launcher and shoot at moving objects with virtual darts, baseballs, eggs and other toy-jectiles. It’s a fast-paced, spinning trip around Andy’s room, complete with Toy Story friends Hamm, Rex, Trixie, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and more. Compete with other players for the highest score on all the action-packed games. May the best toy win!

Soarin’ Around the World

Soarin’ Around the World at Disneyland California is a flight motion simulator attraction. You go up on a mechanical lift system with a projected presentation of 80 ft of concave 180-degree dome screen in front of you as you soar through the skies on Earth, visiting exotic destinations and seeing some of the most beautiful creatures in the world. The attraction is a fan-favorite and opened in 2001. Here’s an even better description of the ride from the official website:

Strap in and prepare for lift off! Thrill as you’re raised high into the air in front of an 80-foot projection dome for a virtual tour around the world. Incredible IMAX digital projection and spectacular aerial footage simulate the graceful motion of flight. Your journey begins as the clouds part above the majestic Swiss Alps, revealing a familiar sight to Disneyland fans. Next, you’ll visit polar bears in icy Greenland, swoop past sailboats on Australia’s iconic Sydney Harbour and weave between elephants marching toward Mount Kilimanjaro. Glide above marvels like the Great Wall of China, the Great Pyramids of Egypt and the Taj Mahal in India. Cruise over Monument Valley, Fiji’s Lau Island and thundering Iguazu Falls in South America. Gaze down at the Eiffel Tower as it sparkles like a jewel in the night, surrounded by the lights of Paris.

