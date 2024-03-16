Disney Park “Gives Up” on Refurbishment Amid Complaints

Disneyland Paris has seemingly given up on its refurbishment attempt as walls have come down while the paint is still peeling.

Disneyland Paris has been undergoing a major refurbishment across its resort property over the last year. The resort celebrated its 30th anniversary last year but faced complaints about the overall status of the park with claims that Disneyland Paris is “the forgotten park.”

Refurb started on several areas within the last month, including the entrance to Walt Disney Studios Park and the Worlds of Pixar area while construction has rapidly progressed on the Frozen-inspired area coming to the resort.

However, images shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @DLPReport shows that Disneyland Paris seems to have given up trying to finish refurbishment on the Worlds of Pixar mural. “ Walls are down at the Worlds of Pixar photo location. Refurbishment work isn’t done, or they’ve just giving up.”

🔧 Walls are down at the Worlds of Pixar photo location. Refurbishment work isn’t done, or they’ve just giving up. pic.twitter.com/JY2I6LwSOM — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 15, 2024

Many of the responses were disappointed with the current state of the mural given it’s been less than a year since the photo location opened to guests. Others were shocked that the Disney park is allowing such a visible issue remain noticeable to guests.

“WDS is such an amazing park bc everyone tells you it’s horrendous. Then you go and find out it really IS that bad,” shared @vinbel12. “Le fait qu’ils avaient posté de bon gros communiqués officiels pour faire la promotion de cette énorme nouveauté [TRANSLATION: The fact that they had posted big official press releases to promote this huge new thing],” replied @Themountainkin1.

This wouldn’t be the first time an area had significant and noticeable damage, as “it’s a small world” in Walt Disney World has previously experienced paint peeling from the walls throughout the ride while there have been several reports of mold throughout WDW.

The Disney parks have received various complaints over the last few years about the apparent drop in maintenance and cleanliness standards since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it’s because too many maintenance workers were let go or didn’t return or because Disney CEO Bob Iger decided to prioritize focusing on other areas of the company, the decline has been pretty noticeable.

As renovations continue to progress throughout the Disneyland Paris Resort, hopefully the Worlds of Pixar photo op area will be fixed as its such a vibrant and popular area for guests to visit while strolling through the park.

Do you think Disney has experienced a drop in its maintenance standards over the last few years? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!