Disney Expansion Unveils ‘Frozen’ Details

Last year was a challenging one for Disneyland Paris, marked by various issues that left fans disappointed and concerned about the park’s future. Strikes, parade issues, and a general lack of care left the fans of DLP demanding more. Last year thousands of guests signed a petition to bring back many of the park perks absent from the newest Annual Pass that was revealed in July 2023. All the unrest cast a shadow over the resort’s 30th anniversary, dampening what should have been a joyous celebration.

One of the most notable challenges was the series of cast member strikes that disrupted park operations throughout the year. These strikes, stemming from labor disputes over working conditions and compensation, left both guests and employees disheartened. Fans were dismayed by the parade disruptions caused by the labor actions throughout the park. These setbacks fueled frustrations among parkgoers, who lamented the apparent neglect and decline of Disneyland Paris compared to its counterparts across the globe.

In addition to the actual issues plaguing the resort, and with no major remodels or additions in nearly a decade, enthusiasts yearned for Disneyland Paris to reclaim its former glory and inject new life into its attractions and theming. However, amidst the challenges, there’s a glimmer of hope.

Recent ongoing construction in Disneyland Paris and efforts to enhance the park’s theming hint at a potential recovery for the French resort. On X/Twitter, @DLPReport shares constant updates on the recent construction progress being made throughout the park. Recently, the account shared images of the Planet Hollywood Globe being fenced off in order to be torn down. While the general response was mixed between nostalgic sorrow and anticipation for a new look, the resort has continued its demolition and upgrades in other areas.

The Disneyland Hotel has recently reopened to guests following strict protocols enacted after the 2020 COVID pandemic, allowing non-guests to once again tour its beautifully themed structure, albeit with some capacity guidelines. In addition, the main entrance to Walt Disney Studios Park will be closed for the next year starting in April due to extensive refurbishment, which will affect the surrounding areas as well.

Disneyland Paris Park also recently debuted its brand-new parade spectacular, “A Million Splashes of Color,” which features beloved characters from Pixar and Disney animated films as well as the all-new “Electrical Sky Parade,” a dazzling drone display inspired by the iconic “Main Street Electrical Parade.”

However, even more is going on behind the scenes within the parks, proving that Disneyland Paris still has a lot of work planned for the struggling resort. In a recent post, @DLPReport shared the following updates:

Latest at the Walt Disney Studios expansion: – Facades unveiled at Frozen themed land incl. the shop – Clocktower under scaffolding taking shape – Lake has started filling up, it’ll take months – Tangled ride system almost complete – Lakeside restaurant and bar coming together

Some of the most highly anticipated additions coming to the resort include a Frozen-themed land inspired by the kingdom of Arendelle, featuring Elsa’s iconic ice castle and including character meet and greets, a village featuring Norwegian-inspired architecture and fare, and several other experiences and attractions. In addition, guests at Disneyland Paris can also expect a brand-new Tangled (2010) attraction. According to previous reports, the ride will be similar in concept to the Mad Tea Party, but will feature guests riding in wooden boats as seen in the “I See the Light” scene in the beloved film.

Despite facing several hardships over the last year, the resort is clearly pushing ahead with the intention of bringing refreshing expansions and additions to the parks. Hopefully, with the new offerings as well as listening to guest feedback and concerns, Disneyland Paris can recement its status as a premier European vacation destination. At the very least, they’re making significant progress on their new construction and will hopefully announce more information (or maybe even an expected opening date) in the near future.

What are you most excited to see come to Disneyland Paris? Let us know in the comments below!